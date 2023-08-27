Faithful
Has God ever asked you to do something that seemed impossible? It’s not like when God called Noah to build the ark when no one on earth even knew what rain was. They certainly hadn’t seen rain. So, God may not ask you to do something as big as building an ark. You’re saying, “thank God!” However, He may ask you to reach for an impossible dream or He may even ask you to rise to an occasion to initiate a task that seems totally impossible. Would you have the faith to step out and say, “yes” to anything He would ask of you? Could He count you as faithful?
Faithfulness is so important to God that it is listed as one of the fruits of the Spirit in Galatians chapter 5. It is one of the keys in defining the qualities of God’s own character. God, Himself is totally faithful to His Word. He never breaks a promise. Psalm 119:86 says, “All thy commandments are faithful.”
God’s Word is true and worthy of belief. His Word is constant, and He will perform all that He has said. If it is in the Bible and He said it, He will do it. God is faithful to His Word and to His children.
Are you faithful to God? What does a faithful of servant of God look like? Our faithfulness in what we each do for the Lord may be different in time, place, and position, but there will be common characteristics that all of God’s children will portray.
A faithful servant of God is humble. Remember, Jesus washed the feet of His disciples in John 13:13-17. We should be humble in what we do for Him and others.
A faithful servant of the Lord prepares. Jesus finished the work of salvation for us, and He has called us into the Kingdom of God to work for Him. A faithful servant of God perseveres. Keep your lamps burning and watch for every opportunity to serve others as we bring them into the family of God. Our work is not in vain. He works in us and through us. A faithful servant of God serves where needed. In 1 Corinthians 9:19 – 23, He said, “I have become all things to all people, that by all means, I might save some. I do it all for the sake of the gospel.”
A faithful servant of God serves where needed. Sometimes the Lord may say, “no” to certain plans where we might want to serve. Maybe it’s our own desire to do certain things and not His will. We should be ready and faithful to serve only where he wants us to and only doing what He wants us to do. We aren’t called to be active in every good thing we see that needs to be done. A faithful servant is not free to do what he wants when he wants to do it, but will always do the will of his Master, Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
In Matthew 25:14-30, you will read what kind of servant pleases God. The description of this servant is summed up as good and faithful. The good and faithful servant, a disciple of the Lord will remain prepared for the Lord’s coming, remaining alert and awake. Working while it is called today.
On that day, we will hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful over a few things; I will make you ruler over many things; enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
AMEN! SO BE IT (8.23.23)
