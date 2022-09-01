I would like to address a recent article in a competing publication (The Three Forks Tradition) regarding the retirement of a local businessman. While I wish my longtime friend and business associate a well-earned happy retirement, I take issue with the article’s description of the former Druther’s restaurant in Beattyville, referred to in article as ‘infamous’.
I think some, either due to ignorance or other nefarious reasons, need a history lesson on how the restaurant came to be, and it’s importance to the community. I am uniquely qualified as I saw first-hand as my parents, who had already owned small business in town for 30+ years, considered a new venture in the late 80s. The investment was significant, and the risk high. Many franchisors turned them down and Druthers, while supportive, was not confident in it’s success. Beattyville was likely the smallest market they had ever entered at that time.
My parents put their necks out, worked crazy hours, and made the business successful. Druthers was a staple of the community for many years, providing good food and jobs for folks of Beattyville as well as surrounding communities.
It is an insult to my parents to call this business ‘infamous’, as well as to call my mother a derogatory name for a donkey when this was pointed out to the editor of the competing publication (The Three Forks Tradition). The lack of integrity and professionalism is truly surprising.
-John L. Fulks
(Definition of the word “infamous” according to Webster's Dictionary: Infamous- 1: having a reputation of the worst kind : notoriously evil. 2: causing or bringing infamy : Disgraceful. 3: convicted of an offense bringing infamy.)
