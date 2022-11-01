In 1789, Frederick Muhlenberg became America’s very first Speaker of the House.
Since that time, we have grown from a small assemblage of colonies into the world’s most richest and powerful Nation.
From the era of the horse and buggy to the automobile, to the futuristic marvel of self-driving vehicles. From kites to hot air balloons, jet airplanes and even putting a man on the moon. From the quill pen to super computers, technological advancements that would not only amaze but appear as miracles to our founding fathers.
An unparalleled fantastical journey of life changing accomplishments. Yet somehow more than 230 years would pass before the appointment of our first female speaker of the
House, Nancy Pelosi. The Godfather of Soul, James Brown, once sang: “It’s a man’s world”, and not that we really needed anymore proof, but c’mon folks.
Instead of congratulations, respect or simply acknowledging Speaker Pelosi as a
positive role model for young women, Republicans engaged in a malicious attack campaign.
A very predictable generational reaction whenever weak men feel threatened by an intelligent woman.
On January 6, 2021, the treasonous Donald Trump smashed dishes against the
walls of the White House because Vice President Mike Pence defied his orders and had somehow escaped the hangman’s noose. Meanwhile, the cowardly Josh Hawley literally ran for his life, as Senators and Congressmen from both sides of the aisle sent out goodbye text messages to their loved ones.
With the enemy at the gate, surrounded by chaos, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, an
82 year old grandmother, set up shop like a boss, on the phone seeking answers and solutions and coordinating with VP Mike Pence a course of action. She ended their Communication by saying, “God Bless you Mr. Vice President.” Talk about grace under fire.
When informed that Donald Trump was planning to make an appearance at the Capitol, Pelosi stated: “I hope he comes, I’m going to punch him out, I’m going to jail and
I’m going to be happy.”
If you disagree with the politics of Nancy Pelosi, that’s your right, so have at it.
But remember when it mattered most, with our American Democracy under attack, Speaker
Nancy Pelosi courageously made a stand and unapologetically defended our Nations’ Constitution
It may be a man’s world, but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman! Please
stay safe, my friends.
