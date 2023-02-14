Question: Will the Republican Party endorse and elect Donald Trump as their 2024
Presidential nominee? Answer: Indubitably. For some bizarre reason I’ve always wanted to use that word in a sentence! But all jokes aside, are you kidding me, but of course they will.
You are probably thinking, surely the Republicans are sick and tired of Donald Trump, with all of the whining, the insane drama and all of the never ending election lies. By this point they
must be exhausted and ready to move on to someone else like perhaps, Ron DeSantis? Well I hear what you’re saying and it makes sense, but when it comes to Donald Trump, I’m not so sure.
Remember when Coca-Cola came out with that “New Coke” formulation? Now I ask you, why would anyone settle for a cheap imitation knock-off, just a watered down version, when the real
thing is still out there. Any car guy can tell you there’s nothing quite like cruising the streets in a chrome covered drop-top classic.
The feel of that steering wheel the size of a 15 gallon wash tub and a back seat more
comfortable than your grandma’s sofa. That low rumble of a engine that shook the ground like a stampeding Brontosaurus in heat. You fired that baby up and headed out to the highway.
Then suddenly out of nowhere, you are hit with the smell of burning oil as smoke comes belching out from under the hood, as you slowly drift off to the side of the road. Your wife picks you up in the mini-van and you call a Towing Service to let them know that your pride & joy has broken down...again...out on highway 52. You feel even more dejected when your wife suggest that it’s time to park that old worn out jalopy and get yourself a new car. So you say, do you mean something like a new Mustang or Camaro or maybe even a Hemi-Powered Dodge Hellcat! Shaking her head she looks at you with
disappointment in her eyes, no honey,
I mean something practical. A car that’s reliable, with lots of safety features like air-bags to protect our children. Something with a small hybrid- engine that gets great gas mileage, maybe even an electric car that runs on batteries to help protect the environment. Then like a Chinese weather balloon that’s just been blown out of the sky, your dreams come crashing to the ground. But you want something loud, brash and obnoxious, something that doesn’t give a flying monkey’s ass about gas mileage or protecting the environment.
Maybe there was a time in America, when words like honesty, empathy, courage and moral values were not only essential characteristics of leadership, but were actually demanded in our political leaders. Sadly that day is long past, how else can we explain someone like Donald Trump who is the total antithesis of integrity. A man that proudly wears the badges of lies and
deception like a third world dictator. A man that has brought shame and treasonous dishonor to the Presidency and desecrated our Constitution...please stay safe my friends.
