At the recent State of the Union address, President Joe Biden was in fine form as he spoke of the many accomplishments of his administration, and how with bi-partisan support the passage of the landmark and much needed Infrastructure Bill was made possible.
He knowingly kicked the Hornets nest when he suggested that “some” members of the loyal opposition were trying to use cuts to Social Security and Medicare as bargaining chips before
agreeing to raise the debt ceiling. Then it was total pandemonium as poor Speaker Kevin McCarthy lost control of his unruly students with all hell breaking out in the classroom! Angry shouts of “No” and “LIAR” echoed around the chamber, and little Miss Majorie Taylor Greene started braying like a mule that just got stung on the ass. President Biden shrugged off the taunts and the jeers and simply said “look it up” with a smile and his folksy sense of humor.
I guess some people just can’t handle the truth, and let’s face it nobody enjoys having to eat their own words. But whether in print, televised interviews or even rallies, some Republicans
have repeatedly used every opportunity to attack and undermine Social Security. For example, Republican Senator Rick Scott still believes there should be a “Sunset clause” on every Federal program including Social Security and Medicare to be brought up for a vote from Congress
every five years. Utah Republican Mike Lee said as Senator his objective is to pull up Social Security by the
roots and get rid of it. Ron “Trump-lite” DeSantis believes we should privatize Medicare and Social Security, raise the retirement age to 70 years and let “market forces” restructure the program. Hard to believe but many are calling DeSantis the future of the Republican Party.
Senator Ron Johnson called Social Security a Ponzi scheme and even Mike “Hang’Em High” Pence has called for the privatizing of Social Security. He said we can replace the New Deal with a better deal! Would that be like replacing Obama’s Affordable Care Act with Trump’s big beautiful health care plan for America? Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee who once openly mocked President Biden for stuttering, was chosen to deliver the Republican rebuttal. She declared the dividing line in America is no longer between the left and the right. The choice is between normal and crazy! Wow, the little
girl who lived in the mad, mad circus world of Donald Trump and obediently followed behind him cleaning up his messes with a pooper scooper, is now all grown up...please stay safe my
friends.
