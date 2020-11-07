It’s comforting to know that even in the mist of a deadly viral pandemic, some things never change. America by definition is the greatest democracy in the history of the world, and yet 245 years after our founding in 1776, voter suppression is still alive and well. One of the most basic fundamental components of our democracy is the right to vote, and any act that obstructs, discourages or prevents someone from voting to influence the outcome of an election is voter suppression.
A recent study from Jacksonville and Northern Illinois Universities found that Texas has the most voting restrictions, more unregistered voters than the population of twenty states and is ranked last in voter turnout. Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, issued an order allowing only one election drop box per county. That means Harris county, with a population of about 4.7 million and covering an area of 2,000 square miles, has only “ONE” drop box for the whole county.
The county of Brewster is more than 6,000 square miles(3 times the size of Delaware). It’s a 90 minute drive one-way through the desert to get from the county seat to the next big town, and again only one drop box. Does anyone seriously believe this drastic action is making voting easier? By way of contrast, Perry County, Kentucky, covers 340 square miles with a population of a little over 28,000 and has 13 election drop boxes.
In some areas of Texas, voting machines have been known to flip your vote, but oddly enough only from democrat to republican. A gun permit serves as a voter I.D. card in Texas but an Official State issued College Identification card does not. If you should suddenly feel the need to defend the Alamo and purchase a gun in Texas don’t worry, there’s no waiting period and never a back ground check. But if you want to register to vote, well now, just slow down there pot-na!
In the first place you’re too late because October 5th was the last day to register, even though 21 states, plus the District of Columbia, have all enacted same day registration. At the moment, 40 states including Kentucky now allow citizens the convenience of registering on line, but not Texas. The great state of Texas is still holding on to its racist history of voter suppression like Tarzan clinging to a burning grapevine swinging across a swamp infested with hungry crocodiles.
Sadly, this orchestrated campaign of disenfranchisement continues unabated not only in Texas, but all across our Nation.
Robocalls directed at predominantly black and minority neighborhoods spreading false and misleading information, that the date to vote had been changed from November 3rd to November 10th, or that because of new Covid-19 restriction guidelines, Republicans and Democrats would now be voting on different days. Intimidation tactics that if you voted by mail-in ballots your personal data would be turned over to collection agencies. Fear has become just one more tool to diminish voter turnout.
Then there’s the old stand by of gerrymandering congressional districts to give an advantage to one political party over another with the sole purpose of diluting the voting power of blacks and other minorities. Some states like North Carolina, Florida and Georgia have reduced the number of early voting days and even eliminated voting locations forcing citizens to wait in long, slow moving lines up to ten hours just to cast a vote.
In 1872, women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony was arrested and convicted for “voting” in her own hometown. Every woman in America today owes her a debt of gratitude, because of her, the 19th Amendment was finally ratified in 1920, giving women the Constitutional right to vote...please stay safe my friends!
