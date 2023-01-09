Lately there’s been a lot of talk and speculation about the release of Donald Trump’s tax
returns. The Democrats are of the opinion that the American people have a right to know, of course the Republicans strongly disagree, believing this is a right to privacy issue. It may surprise you to know that our Constitution does not “expressly guarantee” a right to privacy to
anyone!
As a matter of National Security, let’s make it a mandatory requirement that any individual running for Federal office must release their tax returns, especially if that person is running for President of the United States. After all, we don’t want a foreign entity to have leverage over someone who may have outstanding financial obligations to another country.
Remember when Republicans were rooting around like truffle-sniffing pigs trying to uncover Barack Obama’s birth certificate, without even a squeal about privacy. Donald Trump even claimed to have verifiable proof that Obama was a Muslim, born in Kenya on the scary dark continent of Africa!
In 2016 when Trump was running for President, he promised that very shortly he would be releasing his beautiful tax returns, so the whole world could see what a great businessman he was. Instead he released a qualified statement claiming to be under an IRS audit, which made it impossible to release his returns. Not only was Trump not being audited, it seems he paid more in taxes to China than to Uncle Sam.
For matters of full transparency, every President since Richard Nixon has voluntarily released their tax returns, so this really shouldn’t even be an issue. But, in all honesty, it was an anonymous source at the IRS that released Nixon’s returns, which prompted old Tricky Dick to declare he was not a crook. We soon learned that he owed more than $400,000 in back taxes.
The Trump era has shown just how alarmingly fragile our American Democracy can be, which should be a lesson for us all. Which is why our founding Fathers who were no longer satisfied being the voiceless subjects of a King, so wisely created three separate, but co-equal branches
Government.
As we begin another journey around the Sun, I wish you a Happy New Year...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.