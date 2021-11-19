Spoiled widdle Teddy Cruz is once again holding his breath, stamping his feet and threatening to run away from home, if he doesn’t get his way. For the umpteenth time, Senator Cruz is running the Texas flag of secession up the pole, with a few new caveats thrown in for good measure. How much longer will the rationally minded citizens of Texas put up with the inane gibberish of this pseudo-intellectual is anybody’s guess.
But, because of his unwavering love for the United States, tweedle-dum Ted promises to stay, unless of course those conniving Democrats resort to their partisan political tricks. Like packing the Supreme Court with liberal judges, you know the way Republicans have done with their long list of ultra-conservative appointments. Or, if the Democrats somehow found a way to conjure up enough votes to grant Washington D.C. statehood, which would also mean the addition of two new Senate seats!
Even though they have a population greater than the state of Wyoming, the 690,000 citizens of Washington D.C. have never had voting representation in Congress. With a majority of the D.C. population being Black, it’s very likely that Democrats would occupy those new seats and that’s really why our boy Teddy is so upset. According to Mr. Cruz, the Democrats are being driven by their hate for America and out to fundamentally destroy the country by embracing Socialism. You mean all those crazy ideas that Democrats have about, social and racial equality, civil liberties, freedom of religion, a free press, the right to peaceably assemble, and freedom of speech. Remember Ted, those Constitutional First Amendment issues that you claim to know so much about!
But not to worry folks, Teddy boy has a plan, a little thing he likes to call Texit. With all the excitement of a Truffle sniffing hog, Ted brags that once Texas gains her independence they’ll take NASA, have complete control of the Military and all the oil. And to top it all off, Joe Rogan will be elected as the new President of Texas, which admittedly caught me by surprise because I thought Trump would be the hands down favorite. I guess, once you’ve been the President of all 50 states, it would be a huge step down to represent just one! But Mr. Rogan does have that very special qualification that Republicans look for most, he’s a former game show host.
I’m not sure Texas is ready for all this new responsibility, remember that massive power grid failure with shortages in food, water and even heat, that left people literally freezing to death in their beds. Ted Cruz packed his bags and flew his family to Cancun Mexico, while Governor Greg Abbott sent out an S.O.S. to uncle Sam!
But ready or not, Texit would mean, no more Federally funded oil subsidies, FEMA Aid, Social Security, funding for education, food stamps, National Parks and Highway Infrastructure funding and oh, by the way Ted, you won’t get to keep the Military or NASA...please stay safe my friend.
