Last night, a good man and a true family friend passed away due to complications of Covid-19. Covid-19 finally took one of our own after it came knocking at many doors in this area, and his name was Carl Ross.
Typically, I do not print my columns and let it go straight to our website these days, but I could not let this week’s issue go without honoring Carl. He and his family mean too much to me and my family to not honor him today, and so this column is dedicated to him.
I am very mindful of those that lose a loved one. I try to be very careful to not let my grief and loss show theirs up, because my grief could never equate theirs, especially if it is their parent, grandparent, child, or sibling. My heart goes out to Carl’s family. I will miss his yelling funny things across the street at my son and I, or the stories he would tell about himself and my father.
We take some many people for granted that is the backdrop of our lives, that we really never know how much of an impact they had until they are gone.
Carl Ross was the son of Leonard (Shortly) and Ruby Ross. They were longtime residents of Bear Track. My great-grandfather, A.K. Gross was friends with Shorty his whole life and they made a point to see each other every year when my Poppy (A.K. Gross) visited from Florida.
They had such an admiration for each other, that as grown men in their 70’s, they would get teary eyed when they saw each other. I guess as men at their age, they had seen a lot in their lives, and they knew that one never knows that it may be the last time they will see each other.
I never forgot that and made note of it, never forgetting to always cherish those around me, but sometimes life’s responsibilities steal that from us no matter how hard we try to do otherwise.
Not only were my great-grandfather and Carl’s father close, so was Carl and my father. They worked together at Wiser Oil for years and Carl always watched out for Dad and constantly told me to watch out for my dad because he is “accident prone”!
That is the beauty of small towns, you know each other for generations, and it is a different knowing. You do not just know them as an acquaintance or even a best friend, but like a member of the family. They generally know what would upset you or make you happy. They generally know what struggles you have and victories you gained. They know, not to be nosy, but because it had been engrained from previous generations. That is what makes Appalachian communities priceless.
I could go on and on about the various other connections that I have to Carl like how I rode to church with my grandparents and his Aunt Alice every Sunday when I was growing up; or how his wife, Jeanette, went to school with my parents, or how his son Rodney, use to sleigh ride with us and play basketball with my dad.
Now, Rodney has his garage across the street from our home, and he is constantly watching out for my grandmother, my son, and myself. He takes really good care of our vehicles too! J
And let’s not forget the daily visits my dad makes to Rod’s garage to hang out with Rod and Carl. And lastly, my son and one of Carl’s grandsons are good friends and share the same birthday a year apart. I even went to school and rode the bus with Carl’s daughter. I could go on and on, but I believe I proved my point. We are ALL going to miss Carl!
Carl Ross was the longest serving Magistrate for District 3. He was one of the founding members of the Bear Track Volunteer Fire Department where he was a volunteer firefighter for years, even helping me when my Mercedes caught on fire when I was in college. He told me to never get one of those cars again, and I didn’t! lol! There was nothing that Carl was not willing to do to help a friend or neighbor. He helped make the Bear Track area the outstanding community that it is today.
During his last election, he would come to my office to place ads and he would always tell me that if I ever needed anything, to just call, and he would be there. He said that I would never have to worry about big snows or ice on the roads (he knew I hated them) because he and Rod would always make sure my driveway was cleared. He and Rod have always stuck to that promise.
To Carl’s family, I know you are hurting and grieving, trying to wrap your head around all that has happened in the last several weeks, but know that you are not alone. We are here for you! We will never let Carl’s memory fade into the background! We will make sure that his memory lives on through our generosity and our neighborly help. And within all our moments of giving and happiness, may Carl’s beacon of love and caring shine on forever.
by Jessica Butler GM
