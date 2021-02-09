Have you ever sat and thought of what really brings you joy? It is the little things for me. First and foremost, my son along with my Savior brings me the most joy, but I am speaking of the little things that bring me joy. My 5-gallon fish tank brings me tons of joy. (Yes, I am a fish nerd…..get over it!) Other things like my cats (Yes….I am a crazy cat lady too.), or how soft and cozy my bed is, and how I love when my T.V. converts to a fireplace over my bed when I want it to. I love my PJs. I love my eReader, and being able to go have morning coffee with my grandma when my schedule permits. I love being able to go sit on my back deck and look out to the canyon that is part of the Daniel Boone National Forest. I love that I can decorate for Valentine’s Day, or how much I love my soaps from locally owned Positive Attraction Soap Co.(I know, shameless plug.) I love that I can sit here and write this right now for my readers.
Clearly, I am one blessed chic, but it is not that I don’t have hardships. I just chose to not look at the bad. I am in the newspaper business, I see it ALL the time, but unlike most of my peers, I do not let that rule my life. I am naturally a positive person with, let’s say, some unpleasant moments, but guess what? They do not last! No matter what you or I go through, they do NOT last! You think the trial or tribulation will be endless, but it isn’t. And yes, it is hard to see or feel that when you have the weight of it on your shoulders and it is overwhelming you, but it will NOT last! Just be sure to focus on the positive. No matter how hard or ridiculous you feel when doing so, just focus on the positive!
I am a realist, so when I say to focus on the positive, I am not saying to forget all the negative going on, deal with that, but then focus again on the positive. See, that is faith, my Friend. Faith is focusing on the positive, believing on the best outcome. It is not necessarily the outcome you want or understand, but focusing on the positive will help you accept what life has thrown at you, as it is.
So, in the time of love, candy, and flowers, (Anyone that wants to show me love in honor of Valentine’s Day, you can just leave my candy at the door at my office. I will get it. Just don’t send me flowers….unless they are the edible kind made out of chocolate. This girl needs her chocolate! Like I say, just throw candy at me and call me pretty! Lol!) focus on the positive. Focus on what you DO have in your life. Use this Valentine’s Day to focus on what you do love, not just who you love. (You should focus on them too. You don’t want to seem selfish. I mean…it IS Valentine’s Day!)
Anyway, be safe (that means be sure not to forget that special someone to remain safe), be well, and be blessed.
- Jess
