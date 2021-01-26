By: Jessica L Butler, GM-Editor
When I moved from Beattyville to Florida, it was the day after my 8th grade graduation from Lee County Middle School and I was 14. I loved that last year living in Kentucky. I had my first boyfriend, I was attending Bobcat games, and I was realizing that I had friendships that would last a lifetime. Some had been with me since birth. Others had been with me since Kindergarten, etc. They were the best of friends, and oh, did I miss them when I moved!
The first year in Florida was hard. Not only was I a Kentucky girl with an accent, my parents placed me in a private Christian school with uniforms. For a girl that loves fashion, it was a nightmare! I am not kidding! I received demerit after demerit because of my dress code and I could not help that I was a tall and skinny chic whose skirt came above her knees, and do not even get me started on the pantyhose, hair, no jewelry, and lack of makeup I was supposed to wear!
It was the 80’S. How did they seriously not expect me to keep my hair flat and wear no eyeliner? Have you seen my hair in its natural curly state? Seriously?!?!?! But the hardest part, aside from numerous demerits, were the lack of friendships that I had similar to Kentucky. It was the time in my life when mean girls were rearing their ugly heads. (Yes, I said it! They were being ugly!) They were very hurtful and loved to make fun of my accent, etc. It was hard. I did meet other friends along the way, and was close to them for many years, but it was never the same closeness with the friends I had in Kentucky.
Anyway, I survived and graduated high school with great grades, and decided to high tail it back to Kentucky and attended EKU. In my third year, I made my move back to Florida, and enrolled in Edison College where I finished up my Bachelor’s and two Associate degrees. I am not telling you this to hank my own chain, there is a point to why I say this.
I worked myself through college. As much as my family helped me get a college education, this girl still had to eat, so I worked and went to college at the same time; and as I was working for an environmental program in Port Charlotte, I met a girl in the office next door. I was in no mood to talk to anyone the day I met her, (I know it is hard to imagine that I did not want to talk, but it was true!) because I was so exhausted from studying for midterms and working extra hours.
I forced myself to walk into her office and introduce myself because she was new to the building. This chic wore a black shirt, jeans, black boots (It was August in Florida, what was she thinking? Also, she may say the details were different, but this is how I remembered it and I am writing this column, so we are going with what I remember. Lol!)
She spoke with a northern accent. The girl was a true Yankee. She seemed somewhat reserved and I think surprised that I was so bubbly when introducing myself. I had a feeling that my personality would annoy her quickly, because she had the aurora of a rock star! Lol!
As I continued working and going to school, the new semester started, low and behold, the girl in the office was in the same class as me. Through class, she and I became immediate friends. We attended lots of classes together, and hung out as often as we could. When she decided to move to Virginia Beach, I was sad, because I knew how much I was going to miss her.
As months became years, she and I called each other and she visited often. When she finally met the man of her dreams, I flew to Virginia Beach to be a bride’s maid in her wedding. Here, I need to notate, that my Yankee friend was marrying a southern boy from North Carolina. That made me love her even more, even if he is a Duke fan! Lol! Eventually, they moved to South Carolina where they live to this day.
She and I have never stopped keeping in touch and visiting each other, even when I moved back to Kentucky in 2011. We have always been there for each other through deaths, births, adoptions, and everything in between, There were times that life got in the way and we were not as close as we typically were, but it was only because of life circumstances, and NOT our love for each other. When we were finally able to visit and talk more, it was like a day had not even passed.
We have known each other for 25 years now. She is one of two of my best friends, but she is my oldest best friend. She and I have never even had one argument. We love and respect each other that much. No, we do not agree with everything, but we don’t care! Life is too short to let ridiculous things get involved in rock solid friendships. I laugh now, because my first impression of her was not exactly right. She IS a rock star, but she is probably one of the friendliest people that I know and she talks AS MUCH if not MORE than me, but I don’t care! I love it! We can talk for hours and even days sometimes. Lol!
My point to this story, is not just to talk about my bestie, which she deserves all the praise that I can give, but to point out, that first impressions are somewhat deceiving. Also, never miss an opportunity to meet someone new. Sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone, in order to meet one of the best people you could ever meet. You never know how the course of your life would be if you don’t.
Because of my bestie, I have had some amazing experiences that I would never trade for the world. We have laughed, cried, traveled together, and fought beside each other. We are in this friendship for the long haul. We are going to grow old together. Her and her husband will see my son grow up, and be part of that. Those things are priceless.
So, during this pandemic, despite the social distancing, use this opportunity via social media, etc., to reconnect with someone or meet someone new. Do not let the hard things of this world take away the possibility of the great things it has to offer too…..like amazing lifelong friendships.
Be safe. Be well. Be Blessed. - Jess
