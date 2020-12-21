Whenever Fred G. Sanford, didn’t get his way, he would stagger around clutching his chest, pretending to have a heart attack and shout out, “This is the big one...I’m coming to join you Elizabeth”, we were all in on the joke and everybody laughed. Now, in one more embarrassing and desperate attempt that law experts say is, legally incoherent and utterly ridiculous, Donald Trump joined forces with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, calling this “The Big One”, to petition the Supreme Court to invalidate millions of votes! You might say that Trump’s attempted coup to overthrow a free and fair election has run into a wall.
Republican Attorney Generals from 18 states, 126 Congressmen, and even Republican Minority-Leader Kevin McCarthy, also foolishly climbed aboard this Treasonous Train.
Just to have a very conservative leaning Supreme Court unanimously reject the Texas Lawsuit, for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution, and all other pending motions were dismissed as moot. For those keeping score, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have now certified the Presidential results. Including recounts in the battle ground states of Wisconsin, Arizona, two recounts in Michigan and three recounts in Georgia, all certifying Biden as the winner. The Trump Team have lost 53 post election lawsuits and had 2 Supreme Court cases thrown out for lack of evidence. I guess it really does take a lot to get ’em right, when you’re learning the facts of life.
Donald Trump is now angrily tweeting that he has been screwed by the Supreme Court and lashes out at the judges (three of which he nominated) for having no wisdom or courage! With the false assumption that a decision in his favor, was nothing more than a marker to be called in for debts owed, Trump has been given a rude awakening. Trump wonders how could he lose with all the votes he got, well Donnie boy, it’s not about how many votes you got, but how many votes your opponent got. It’s that old “I won, because I was winning” argument. Even the Bookies were saying so! How many times have we all seen our favorite team seconds away from a glorious victory, only to suffer a heartbreaking defeat at the sound of the buzzer? Well, Mr. soon to be ex-President, there’s an old saying that goes “Never stand in front of a judge, or behind a Mule”, speaking metaphorically that would be a Democratic Mule.
The Big One...Ehhh, not so much. Stay safe my friends.
