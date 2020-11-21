The results are in and Donald J. Trump has won the great state of Denial by a landslide. And in their steadfast refusal to publicly accept reality, the Republican leadership cannot even muster up the courage to whisper the words “President-Elect Joe Biden”, so they’ll go on placating Trump’s delusions until the bitter end. Mitch McConnell certainly doesn’t want to be the first to break the bad news, because like a neutered bull, Donald Trump may be viewed as harmless, but he can still do great political damage. So the Charade Parade continues.
Most historians and political analyst agree, not since Robert E. Lee surrendered his Confederate troops at Appomattox in 1865, has America ever been more divided.
Yet like Apophis the Egyptian God of chaos and destruction, Donald Trump persists in his scorched earth policy of anger, despair, and inciting hatred and violence. At this time of crisis, when our country and the world are faced with a deadly pandemic, we need a leader who will at least try to mend our deep political division and unite us for the well being and common good of everyone.
Currently 246,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 and more than 11 million have been infected, with that number increasing by the hour. The American Academy of Pediatrics, has reported that 600,000 children have become infected and more than 120 under the age of 21 have died. Statistics from National Nurses United, list 1,200 healthcare workers and nurses that have passed away from Covid-19.
Every American citizen should find the soul crushing reality of these numbers alarming, immoral and unconscionable.
But these are the numbers that Donald Trump does not want to talk about. If only he would spend as much time showing concern and compassion for the families and innocent victims of this killer virus as he does toward the stock market, poll numbers and tweeting about his own self interests.
Instead, we have this sniffling, tantrum throwing man-child crying about rigged elections, voter fraud, deep state conspiracies, crooked poll workers and that he’s the real victim! Maybe that’s why, lacking in even one shred of evidence, his more than twenty lawsuits have been thrown out of court. At this point, even Republican appointed judges and Fox News have had enough of this clown show.
It was all just fake news to Donald Trump who ignored and even denied the severity of Covid-19. He openly mocked Joe Biden for wearing a mask, attacked and maligned state Governors, disregarded CDC safety guidelines, publicly belittled Dr. Fauci and medical experts, failed to initiate a National Plan or mobilize much needed resources. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership is not only catastrophic and complete, but unforgivable and criminal, a modern day tragedy of Biblical proportion.
George Bernard Shaw once said, “Beware of false knowledge, it is more dangerous than ignorance”...and the Charade Parade continues. Please be safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.