Joseph Hurley, the attorney for the accused Capitol rioter Anthony Antonio, presents a unique defense for his client that he calls ‘Foxmania’. I assume we’ve all heard of Beatlemania and Wrestlemania, but Foxmania? Is that really the best course of action for someone charged with obstruction of law enforcement, violent illegal entry into a restricted building and destruction of government property? I don’t think even Judge Judy would buy this cock-and-bull story.
Apparently Mr. Antonio was so consumed by the Soviet style propaganda of Fox News and the Big Lie spewed out by Donald Trump, that he became completely brain-washed and radicalized. Quicker than you can say “Yankee Doodle Dandy” this self-described patriotic conservative republican, donning a bulletproof vest, a stolen Policeman’s gas mask and riot shield, stormed the Capital in a failed attempt to overthrow the U.S. Government. Now folks, growing up I watched a lot of episodes of the ‘Three Stooges’, but I never once went out and cracked someone over the head with a cast iron skillet.
Are we really this gullible to be so easily manipulated and led astray? Which lends credence to the question, “If your friends jumped off a cliff, would you?” the short answer may just be yes. Due to the constant pressure and influence of social media, we seem to have an almost psychological need to be obedient. Now what if someone of authority like a teacher, a preacher or maybe even a President, asked you to “Jump off a cliff”, or perform a dangerous or maybe even an unlawful act? How far would we go, would we compromise our ethical judgment just to please a superior? The attacks at the U.S. Capital fully demonstrate what can happen when the very pillars of our Democracy start to crumble.
When former President Donald Trump, implied that ingesting disinfectants to ward off the Coronavirus, the switchboards at poison control centers across the country lit up. The C.D.C. reported that in Texas, 46 people were hospitalized from taking the President’s advice and there was a 71% increase in calls about bleach. Texas public health officials actually went on television warning Texans “Not To Drink Bleach” and ingesting cleaning products of any kind was a really bad idea, that could lead to respiratory and liver failure, abnormal heart rhythms, even death. One need only to look at Yale University and Stanley Milgram’s study of social psychology to better our understanding of obedience to authority.
On second thought, Attorney Joseph Hurley, just may be on to something, and when asked by the Judge, the defendant will stand and plead ‘Foxmania’! Washington Post columnist, Margaret Sullivan wrote: “The mob that stormed and desecrated the Capital, could not have existed in a country that had not been radicalized by the likes of Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and swayed by the biased Fox News coverage”. The Bible tells us that, false prophets will secretly bring in destructive heresies, the truth will be maligned and in their greed they will exploit you with false words...please stay safe my friends.
