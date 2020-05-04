In a moment of sheer, jaw dropping lunacy, President Donald Trump made a dangerously life-threatening recommendation of injecting a household disinfectant into the body as a treatment for the Coronavirus! The Emergency Hot-Line of Poison Control Centers lit up across the country as frantic callers inquired about the validity of the claim. The makers of Lysol and Clorox, fearing massive lawsuits, immediately went into damage control, and released the following statement: “As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion, or any other route.” Not since the Reverend Jim Jones served his brainwashed congregation Kool-Aid laced with Potassium Cyanide, has a more lethal cure-all ever been suggested.
Trump now claims that he was only being sarcastic about injecting disinfectant with reporters to see what would happen. Really Mr. President, with almost one million Americans infected with the Coronavirus, 55,415 deaths, and 26 million unemployed, you want to waste precious time to tell jokes and be sarcastic! The daily briefings have turned into a PR disaster with world leaders openly mocking and ridiculing his incompetence. Many within the Republican Party are starting to worry that Trump has become a liability they can no longer afford. But Trump who has never been one to accept constructive criticism or follow good advice is now sulking like a dog caught drinking from the toilet bowl. With his tail tucked between his legs, Donald has decided that the daily briefings are not worth his time and effort, and besides, what’s the point when the “Fake News” only ask hostile questions, instead of congratulating him for the great job he’s doing.
Of course Trump is not the only one making outrageous claims or suggestions, Republican
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas wants to remind us, there are more important things than living. Well governor, I might put the eternal damnation of our souls at the top of that list, but I can assure you, money would not be on it. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has called the sunshine state of Florida, “God’s waiting room for seniors”, now how’s that for a nice bumper sticker. Tate Reeves, the Republican Gov. Of Mississippi went so far as to sign an executive order overriding all the safety measures that had been put in place, making the bold claim that restaurants, department stores, real-estate offices and of course gun shops were essential businesses. Then there’s Congressman Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican from Indiana, who had this bit of wisdom to share, “Compared to the economy, the deaths due to the Coronavirus are the lesser of two evils.” I think that ought to be his new campaign slogan.
White House economic adviser Stephen Moore, wonders why we can’t just put everybody in a space suit to get back to work! At a time when we can’t even supply our doctors and nurses with enough gloves and face masks, this idiot thinks we can somehow manufacture 164 million space suits that would be needed for the American labor force. Let’s not forget Republican Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, who feels that instead of Federal Aid, states should just be allowed to file for bankruptcy. What does it matter if the pensions for, retirees, Police, Firefighters, teachers, and other public employees are slashed by 30-50%, leaving health care obligations unfunded, just when you need them most. Just as long as Old Mitch has got his, your family having to suffer and sacrifice even more is beside the point.
In spite of Donald Trump, American companies all across our nation are stepping up to fill the leadership void. Ford and G.M. are retro-fitting facilities to produce ventilators, Apple has donated 20 million N95 masks to hospitals and producing 1 million face shields. Humana is covering Covid-19 test costs, Anheuser-Busch is producing hand sanitizer, Crocs is donating free shoes to health care workers, and volunteers in small towns everywhere are serving meals, sewing thousands of face masks and anything necessary to get us through this crisis. This is the America we can all be proud of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.