At every stop along the 2020 Presidential campaign trail, Donald Trump warned his followers that if he should lose, it could only mean one thing, Joe Biden and the Democrats cheated and the election was rigged. Just like an old farmer calling “Soooeey!!!” a feeding frenzy ensued as they greedily swallowed every morsel of lies, hate and fear along with the promise of retribution to come.
With the minutes slowly tick, tick, ticking away, Trump’s doomsday clock finally struck the midnight hour and Donald Trump lost. In fact, according to Republican Senator Mitch McConnell the race was not unusually close at all, and that if this election were to be overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our Democracy would enter a death spiral. Trump’s very own hand-picked officials at Homeland Security said “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised”.
They declared that 2020 was America’s most secure election in history, which should be considered good news and the cause for celebration and thanks.
But not in Trump World baby, they were lulled to sleep by the rolling waves of a red tsunami and woke up screaming like they had just found a bloody dismembered horse head in their bed. Look folks, although he may act like one, Donald Trump is not an idiot, he knew then and he knows now that he lost the 2020 Presidential election. He just can’t accept the embarrassing fact that he was defeated by Joe Biden.
He was told repeatedly that he lost by his daughter Ivanka, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Attorney General Bill Barr, campaign manager Bill Stepien, his political advisors Jason Miller, Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway along with many others, all to no avail. Because they refused to tell him what he so desperately wanted to hear, instead he listened to an intoxicated Rudy Giuliani, the delusional pillow guy, Mike Lindell and the off the rails conspiracy theorist, Sidney Powell.
Donald Trump’s fragile ego would not allow him to at least act like an adult and stand before the American people and graciously accept defeat and agree to a peaceful transfer of power. So he continues on his bitter campaign of revenge consumed by rage, spreading lies, hate and his apocalyptic vision of doom and gloom.
Deepak Chopra once said “The ego, however. is not who you really are. The ego is your self- image; it is your social mask; it is the role you are playing. Your social mask thrives on approval, it wants to control and it is sustained by power, because it lives in fear.”...please stay safe my friends.
