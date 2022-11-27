Just reading the title of this week’s column may cause some people to recoil: “What do you mean the grace problem? There’s no problem with grace!” While that’s true in its purest sense, there has been a doctrine that has crept into many of our churches that cloaks itself under a distorted definition of grace.
That distorted view says that we are covered by grace and that means it doesn’t matter what we do anymore, that all of our sin is covered: past, present and future. I specifically want to address the fact that the perverted view of grace has led many people away from obedience to the gospel, giving them a
false sense that it no longer matters how they live, what they do, the decisions they make, who they hurt, where they go, or whether they even seek God or not. In short, the perverted view of grace becomes a license to sin with the mentality that God has already forgiven you—thus making it
unnecessary to obey the Word of God.
This couldn’t be further from the gospel truth, and if you’ve studied the subject at any length at all, you
will have observed that they who proclaim such things have also had to direct their students away from
major portions of Scripture. For example, the teachings of Jesus. Nearly anything “written in red” in the
Bible will refute the claim that you can live however you want to live and still be considered “OK” with
God. They don’t stop there, either. In order to maintain their false doctrine of distorted grace, they must discount many verses in the epistles from the book of Romans all the way through to John’s epistles and the book of Revelation. It’s always a good practice to steer clear of anyone who teaches you to avoid or ignore major portions of the Bible as being irrelevant to you. That should be a huge red flag to you that the doctrine being taught is not of God.
Grace, by true biblical definition is “unmerited favor.” That definition expanded upon has been proclaimed from pulpits across the world to mean, “We get what we don’t deserve: forgiveness; and we don’t get what we do deserve: punishment.” I don’t disagree with these definitions of grace, but a
deeper study of the subject reveals a deeper meaning to the word. If we plunge into the study of the word, “grace” we find that it is a gift from God. In the original Greek language of the New Testament, it is the word “Charis,” which is the word for “gift.” In its most literal sense, grace is a gift from God that enables His people to live in and function in the “God kind of life” that Jesus referenced in John 10:10.
Suffice it to say that grace is not a gift from God that enables you to live a life of sin without guilt or shame, but on the contrary, it is a gift of God that enables you to live a life of victory over sin altogether.
That’s really what grace does! What you have not been able to say “No” to on your own, grace empowers you to walk away from. And grace doesn’t just apply to the bad stuff! No! It also enables you to step up and step into obeying God in the good things!
In the gospel of John, between chapters 14 and 15, Jesus lets us know that God receives love from us through our obedience to His commands. Not only did Jesus share that truth with his disciples, but he modeled that behavior in front of them for the world to see. In his own words, he says, “So that the world may know that I love the Father, I do whatever he commands me to do.” So, not only did Jesus tell us to obey the Father, he showed us what a life of obedience looks like by modeling it in front of us.
Obedience to God is not optional. It isn’t now, nor has it ever been optional, and it never will be in the
future. The key to truly serving God and obeying Him from the heart, without feeling like you’re being
used or taken advantage of is this: know that God always has your best interest at heart! He’s never going to tell you to do something that will not result in a blessing coming back into your life in some way. When you realize this, obedience gets easy, and fun! You begin to view your relationship with God as a partnership, not as one of a Master and servant. In Mark 16, the writer stated that, “The Lord working with them and confirming the Word with signs following.” So, when we obey God, we’re not just working “for” Him, but He’s working “with” us, a partnership.
You’ll notice there that as the disciples stepped out and obeyed God, signs followed them. This is a call for the modern disciples of Jesus to step out in obedience to the Word of God again, with an expectation that signs will follow. Grace, God’s gift that empowers us to obey, is right there ready to help us achieve it. When we step out in obedience to God, just like the disciples of the early church did, we can expect
to “turn the world upside down.” I’m excited for the world to see God move in their midst again. How
about you? At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
