On January 6, 2021, an invading horde of fanatical Donald Trump supporters seething with violent rage and heavily armed, lay siege to the U.S. Capitol. Breaching the perimeter, toppling barricades, smashing triple paned, bullet proof windows, kicking their way through doors, and scaling walls, until the woefully undermanned Capitol Police, ceded all control. These are not heroic patriots, but home-grown domestic terrorists who violated and desecrated the inner sanctum of the most recognizable symbol of democracy in the world.
Would an American Patriot proudly carry a treasonous Confederate Flag representing racial segregation and slavery through the halls of Congress? Would any American Patriot stand on the steps of our Nation’s Capitol, wearing a hoodie glorifying “Auschwitz”, a Nazi death camp, or a sweat shirt with the caption, “6MWE”, which symbolizes that the murderous gassing of 6 million Jews was not enough. How about Jake Angeli, an out of work part-time actor and a full- time extremist, Trump disciple, masquerading as the horn-wearing QAnon Shaman. This buffoon stood on the Senate Dais with a megaphone, looking like the Grand Poobah of the Loyal Order of Water Buffaloes, the good news, he’s been charged, arrested and hopefully put out to pasture.
Let’s not forget about the newly elected West Virginia Republican lawmaker, Derrick Evans. After being sworn in and taking the oath to preserve and defend the Constitution, he then ran down to Washington D.C. to “Fight for Trump” and joined an armed insurrection to overthrow the U.S. Government. How do we know this? He filmed himself breaking into the U.S. Capitol and posted it all on social media, he has since been arrested and faces Federal charges. He said “The best thing I can do now is resign and focus on my personal situation”. Ah, the first step on the path of enlightenment young grasshopper.
It’s always the little things department: Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. (I’m not making that name up, folks) was so giddy with excited about the big Trump rally, that he just had to send out a text bragging to all of his friends! Traveling in a Ford truck pulling a trailer, loaded with weapons and in his words, “a ton of 5.56 armor piercing ammo”, he was gonna “put a bullet in the noggin of Nancy Pelosi on live television”. Thankfully, he had to stop in Cambridge Ohio, to get his trailer lights fixed and wound up missing the whole thing. Our boy was finally arrested at a Washington D.C. Holiday Inn by FBI agents. Later his family released a statement saying they’d been concerned about Jr. for quite awhile.
Standing beneath a gallows with a hangman’s noose, the blood lusting cries of Trump loyalists screaming for the head of Vice-President Mike Pence, echoed across the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and around the world. The Trump mob left a trail of broken glass and trash strewn across the floor of the Senate chamber and even the Rotunda, where the bodies of Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy once lay in State. Stolen artwork, spray painted graffiti, bullet holes in the walls, marble statues smeared with red, blood like liquid, smashed light fixtures and vandalized offices. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said “Due to a selfish man’s injured pride, what happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States”.
In 1793, President George Washington laid the cornerstone of this iconic building, but now our Capitol, a symbol of our Democracy, a shining light on a hill, a beacon of hope and freedom to the world, has been shamefully desecrated. With the dampers wide open, Donald Trump has added fuel to the fire and stoked the flames with hate filled rhetoric and lies, willing to burn down Democracy to stay in power. Leading to the deaths of five individuals, including the murder of Capitol Policeman Officer, Brian Sicknick, who died heroically defending our Nation’s Capitol. Donald Trump is a threat to our National Security, and a traitor to the United States of America, but make no mistake about it, by the dawn’s early light, our flag was still there...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.