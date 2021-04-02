Once again, America is mired in the chilling aftermath and the political morass of yet another deadly mass shooting. As families mourn the tragic and senseless loss of loved ones, politicians call for a moment of silence, then offer up thoughts and prayers before rolling out the same old talking points. Sadly, we’ve been here before, but how much longer are we as a society willing to pay the high cost of human lives for our intractable political polarization.
On the issue of “Gun control & mass shootings”, those on the right argue that now is not the right time, guns have nothing to do with it, guns don’t kill people, people kill people. The response from the left, if not now, then when, guns have everything to do with it, people with guns kill people. And so it goes, back and forth, round and round, and never the twain shall meet.
For the record, I support the 2nd Amendment, I’m also equally enthusiastic about freedom of speech, the press, religion, and the right of the people to assemble and peacefully protest. Some would say these truths are self-evident and not open to interpretation, but time and time again the courts say other wise. Take the 4th Amendment: The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers and effects against unreasonable search and seizures. Stated simply, clearly and easy to understand. But wait, not so fast! Try telling that to the family members of Breonna Taylor and the devastating effects of a no-knock search warrant.
As a matter of conversation, I find the 9th Amendment interesting: The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others (rights) retained by the people. According to the Supreme Court, enumerated rights include the right to vote, the right to travel, the right to keep personal matters private and the right to make important decisions about one’s health care or body, surely we can all agree on that. Does this mean we as a people have other rights not listed in the Constitution? Have you ever heard someone talk about their “God given rights”, but let’s be honest, white southern Christians once believed that slavery was an “Institution of God”, many thought that “segregation” was just God’s way of keeping the races apart. One man’s belief can be another man’s bondage.
Just as citizens of a free democracy we have always interpreted, and revised the Constitution, as humans we’ve even amended the commandments of God. The sixth commandment tells us “Thou shalt not kill”, plain, simple, understandable and to the point. But as humans with free- will, we find that to be too restrictive, too constraining much too hard of a standard to meet, so we’ve made a few changes to make it more tolerable and flexible. Killing a “enemy combatant” in a time of war is acceptable, killing in self-defense is perfectly understandable because we can’t always back down and turn the other cheek. Then we label “I had no other choice” as justifiable homicide, and in the “he had it coming department”, we use capitol punishment. We’ve even broken murder down to degrees, let’s hope that God appreciates our more nuanced, modified definition.
After the Sandy Hook School massacre, then President Obama said, “No single law, no set of laws can eliminate evil from the world, or prevent every senseless act of violence in our society. But that can’t be an excuse for inaction, surely we can do better than this”. Regrettably even the loss of 26 lives including 20 innocent first graders was not not enough for the Senate to pass a bill that simply called for strengthening gun purchasing regulations and universal background checks.
Republicans in Georgia have passed a new law making it a crime to hand out food or water to someone waiting in line to vote. Meanwhile it’s perfectly legal to carry a AR-15 rifle with a 100- round drum of ammunition into Atlanta’s International Airport...please stay safe my friends.
