I’m going to give you something to think about this week. How are you using the most powerful tool (some people would even say “weapon”) that God has given to each of us… your words?
In James chapter 3, the Bible tells us that the tongue, even though it is such a small part of our body, has enormous power. Like one small match, it can set an entire forest ablaze. Like the tiny rudder of a huge ship, it can turn that ship, and direct its course, and determine its destination. The tongue, such a small little member of our body, can defile the entire body.
How we use our tongue/words is not just a novel idea… it’s something that is of the utmost importance. Words can wound, and words can heal. You know, it’s up to us which one they will do. Tell me about someone who let just any ole words fly out of their mouth and I’ll show you a person whose life is riddled with trouble and difficulties. On the other
hand, show me a person who is cautious with everything that they say, only encouraging others, complimenting others, nurturing others with their words and I’ll show you a person that the God of heaven moves in mind-blowing ways for, rearranging life circumstances so that they will surely reach their desired destination. That’s the power of words.
I thought that I would engage your brain a bit this week and give you a puzzle to solve. The one below is filled with words from God’s word that will encourage you and lift you up. As you take time to search them out in the puzzle below, let the power of those words impact your thoughts and revitalize your life.
Words to find:
Victory
Faith
Triumph
Blessing
Covenant
Life
Overcome
Truth
Abundance
Peace
Love
Goodness
Favor
Grace
My prayer for you this week is that you not only have fun with a little puzzle, but that you are awakened to the potential that exists in the words that you speak. You have the ability to build someone up, or tear them down… and any fool can
destroy something. It takes someone of skill and ability to build. Be that skilled wordsmith. Be the one who lifts others up, not tears them down. You never know how you can turn someone’s life around by the encouraging words that you speak to them. At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
