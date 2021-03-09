By: Douglas Moore 

 

     They say “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature”, it’s also not nice to try and fool the IRS, but  that’s never stopped anyone from trying. Chicago crime boss, Al Capone is certainly one of the  most notorious. In the era of prohibition, Capone ran a highly successful multi-million operation  of gambling, prostitution, bribery and bootlegging. Remarkably, the man the FBI called Public  Enemy Number One and mastermind of the infamous St. Valentine’s Day Massacre was never  indicted for murder or racketeering, instead he was brought to justice by the IRS for income tax  evasion. Mr. Capone was able to evade the Tax Man for more than a decade and once jokingly  said, “They can’t collect legal taxes from illegal money”, sorry Al, but Uncle Sam always gets his  cut. 

    In 1990, Country music icon Willie Nelson was on the road, when he got pulled over by the  IRS and slapped with a $32 million ticket for back taxes! Even after negotiating that alarmingly  high number down to $17 million, Willie was still unable to pay. So uncle Sam grabbed him by  

the assets, seizing properties in six states, including his Texas ranch, musical equipment, gold  and platinum records, his recording studio, furniture, and even his clothes, all headed for the  auction block. Luckily his trusty guitar Trigger made it out of town, hiding out until the dust  settled. With a revenue-sharing plea deal, Willie released the IRS Tapes and by the end of 1993  he was back on the road again. 

    How far will the IRS go to get their money, just ask Darryl Strawberry, the former right  fielder for the New York Yankees. The IRS seized his retirement annuity and auctioned it off for  $1.3 million. The anonymous winning bidder will now receive a payout of $8,891.82 every  month for the next 18 years!  

    The Beanie Babies brought smiles to children around the world, and due to their high resale  value they also made a lot of financial investors happy. The man responsible for creating the  Beanie phenomenon, H.Ty Warner, became a billionaire and noted philanthropist, but sadly he  put his faith into bad tax advisors. But when those bean counters at the IRS discovered secret  foreign bank accounts, it was Mr. Warner who was charged with tax evasion and not his  financial advisors. He was sentenced to $53 million in civil penalties, $27 million in back taxes  and 2 years probation.  

    The IRS can and will, garnish your wages, seize your bank account, your Social Security, your  retirement accounts, and they can even take any future Federal or State tax refunds. The IRS  can take your car, your fishing boat, your new camper, even that nice gun collection, and  quicker than you can say, “Who is it?”, they can sell off your property and your house! And  guess what folks, they don’t need a court order to do it. You may be left with just the bare  bones basic living necessities and moving in with your in-laws, but Uncle Sam is gonna get his  money. 

    So does former President Donald Trump have anything to worry about, since the U.S.  Supreme Court released his tax returns to New York prosecutors? Yes. So ask not for whom the  taxman cometh, he cometh for you…please stay safe my friends.

