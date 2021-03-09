By: Douglas Moore
They say “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature”, it’s also not nice to try and fool the IRS, but that’s never stopped anyone from trying. Chicago crime boss, Al Capone is certainly one of the most notorious. In the era of prohibition, Capone ran a highly successful multi-million operation of gambling, prostitution, bribery and bootlegging. Remarkably, the man the FBI called Public Enemy Number One and mastermind of the infamous St. Valentine’s Day Massacre was never indicted for murder or racketeering, instead he was brought to justice by the IRS for income tax evasion. Mr. Capone was able to evade the Tax Man for more than a decade and once jokingly said, “They can’t collect legal taxes from illegal money”, sorry Al, but Uncle Sam always gets his cut.
In 1990, Country music icon Willie Nelson was on the road, when he got pulled over by the IRS and slapped with a $32 million ticket for back taxes! Even after negotiating that alarmingly high number down to $17 million, Willie was still unable to pay. So uncle Sam grabbed him by
the assets, seizing properties in six states, including his Texas ranch, musical equipment, gold and platinum records, his recording studio, furniture, and even his clothes, all headed for the auction block. Luckily his trusty guitar Trigger made it out of town, hiding out until the dust settled. With a revenue-sharing plea deal, Willie released the IRS Tapes and by the end of 1993 he was back on the road again.
How far will the IRS go to get their money, just ask Darryl Strawberry, the former right fielder for the New York Yankees. The IRS seized his retirement annuity and auctioned it off for $1.3 million. The anonymous winning bidder will now receive a payout of $8,891.82 every month for the next 18 years!
The Beanie Babies brought smiles to children around the world, and due to their high resale value they also made a lot of financial investors happy. The man responsible for creating the Beanie phenomenon, H.Ty Warner, became a billionaire and noted philanthropist, but sadly he put his faith into bad tax advisors. But when those bean counters at the IRS discovered secret foreign bank accounts, it was Mr. Warner who was charged with tax evasion and not his financial advisors. He was sentenced to $53 million in civil penalties, $27 million in back taxes and 2 years probation.
The IRS can and will, garnish your wages, seize your bank account, your Social Security, your retirement accounts, and they can even take any future Federal or State tax refunds. The IRS can take your car, your fishing boat, your new camper, even that nice gun collection, and quicker than you can say, “Who is it?”, they can sell off your property and your house! And guess what folks, they don’t need a court order to do it. You may be left with just the bare bones basic living necessities and moving in with your in-laws, but Uncle Sam is gonna get his money.
So does former President Donald Trump have anything to worry about, since the U.S. Supreme Court released his tax returns to New York prosecutors? Yes. So ask not for whom the taxman cometh, he cometh for you…please stay safe my friends.
