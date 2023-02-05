Comfort! We all enjoy being comfortable. In fact, we’d all probably enjoy being comfortable more often: another nine minutes of sleep after hitting the snooze button, the thermostat set at just the right
temperature, not too warm, not too cold; your favorite blanket; an extra-long hot shower; a good- looking pair of shoes that lovingly hug your feet when you wear them; that favorite hoodie. We could add to that list: knowing where we’re going before we get there, or what’s going to happen before it
takes place.
It would definitely be great if we all could have all of those things all of the time. But, we all know that
isn’t normal, and life often works in ways that do not fit within our idea of comfort.
I think of Abram [Abraham] in Genesis chapter 12. When God spoke to Abram and told him to leave his
family and his house and go to a land that “I’ll tell you about,” this is the first recorded time in the Bible that God spoke to him. Get the picture if it were you… An invisible being simply known as “God” begins to talk to you out of the blue. There’s no, “Hi! How are you?” No questions like, “Would you be
interested in…” or, “Would you like to…” Nope! Just “Abram, I’m God. Leave your family and your
country and go to a place that I’ll tell you about later.” Talk about uncertainty! How uncomfortable would that make you?
Abram is not the only one in the Bible who experienced an obvious discomfort when God spoke. Ananias, in Acts chapater 9 received a visit from God once about a man named Saul. This is the Saul who became the Apostle Paul. Of course, while he was still Saul, he was a very bad man; putting Christians in
prison, and killing some of them. So when God speaks to Ananias to go find this man named Saul and pray for him, Ananias had two thoughts… 1. I’m going to prison, or 2. I’ll be killed. This is the farthest thing from comfortable.
For Abram, a season of discomfort turned into something marvelous. In short, he and his wife Sarah had
a baby in their old age and Abram, whose name was changed to Abraham became the father of our faith
as believing Christians. Ananias was also used by God to launch something tremendous. Ananias was the
first person Saul/Paul saw after his conversion to Christianity. In fact, Ananias got to be the one to prophesy to Paul about what he was called to do. Paul would go on to write 2/3 of the New Testament and win much of the then known world for Christ.
My point is, when God asks you to leave your comfort zone, he has one of two things in mind. He either
wants to do something amazing with you, or he wants to do something amazing through you for someone else. Either way, it’s amazing! So, don’t be so tied to your own comfort that you refuse to let God do the amazing through you! At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville, we talk about things like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.