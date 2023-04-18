Let’s assume just for a moment that every charge to be brought against Donal Trump is true, proven beyond a shadow of any doubt. Now please bear with me, let’s take that assumption one step beyond, to boldly go where humankind as a collective has never gone before. A journey into a dimension of sight and mind between science and superstition, a world where
even the most ardent, defiant and zealous Trump supporter acknowledges this one inescapable universal truth. The verdict is unanimous: Donald J. Trump is guilty.
Now might be a good place to inject a little bit of humor, so to quote that great philosopher, Foghorn Leghorn, “I say, I say, I made a funny son, and you’re not laughing.” But alas even in
this beautiful, tranquil land of Shangri-La, there is not a snowball’s chance in Hell that Donald Trump will spend one day, one hour even one minute behind bars. There I said it, printed here for all the world to see and I stand behind this declaration.
Look at it this way, in the entire chronological timeline of the United States, not a single President or former President has ever been convicted and sent to prison. And guess what, we’re not about to start now. So all this grandiose talk about American Democracy and equal justice for all is a demonstrably false statement, in fact it has never been completely true. As a concept it’s a great aspirational idea, but when we get right down to the brass tacks, when the rubber hits the road, the egregious disparities of our criminal justice system are obvious even at the most basic cursory glance.
But make no mistake about it, on a per capita basis the United States has a higher
incarceration rate than any nation in the world, 37% more than Cuba and 69% greater than Russia. The U.S. is the only country in the world where children as young as 13 years old have
been tried as adults and sentenced to life in prison.
Believe it or not, we have even criminalized homelessness in America. But somehow holding a billionaire former President accountable for his own actions is too much for our Democracy to withstand. Gov. Ron DeSantis has called the Trump indictment “Un-American.”
In 2016 Federal Judge Gonzalo Curiel was overseeing the fraud case against Trump
University. Trump called the Federal Judge “a Donald Trump hater” who was hostile, biased and unfair toward him because the judge was “Hispanic, a Mexican.” For the record Judge Curiel
was born in the State of Indiana, attended Bloomington University and the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. Nothing much has changed, because here we are today and Trump is now calling New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, a “Donald Trump hater” and he can’t get a fair trial.
Six days after the deadly Capitol riots, a group of Republicans fully supported by Kevin McCarthy, put forth a censure-resolution condemning Donald Trump for unlawfully trying to
overturn the 2020 election and violating his oath of office. A simple toothless censure statement of disapproval, yet even that did not pass. Andrew Johnson was the first and last President to ever be censured and that happened in 1834.
The Honorable Hugo Black, who served on the United States Supreme Court for 34 years once said, “Equal justice cannot exist as long the kind of trial a man gets depends on the amount of money he has”...please stay safe my friends.
