Over the past couple of decades, I have heard people refer to the works of Jesus as “sacrificial.” While I agree that some of his work was sacrificial, I cannot scripturally agree that the word “sacrificial” applies to all of it. The word sacrificial in this context means that someone experienced something, or did something in a way that was a sacrifice to him, but so that another person would not have to experience
it, or do it.
The believer needs to recognize the difference between Jesus’ sacrificial works, and those he accomplished as an example to us. So let’s look at a few instances and see if we can’t develop a pattern that will make it easy for you going forward.
We’ll start with the big ones! Coming up before Jesus’ crucifixion, which we’ll talk about in a moment,
Jesus experienced a cruel mock trial and was beaten with “many stripes” at the whipping post. The Bible
teaches us that it was “by these stripes, we were healed.” Because this experience of Jesus directly benefits us, it is “sacrificial,” or “substitutionary.” That means that you and I do not have to withstand cruel treatment and receive stripes on our backs in order to receive healing. Jesus did what was necessary to pay for our healing when he was beaten before being nailed to the cross.
The next thing we’ll look at is the actual crucifixion. This one shouldn’t be difficult to grasp, as it’s the
foundation of our entire Christian faith. Jesus went to the cross as a sacrifice for our sins, to take away the sins of the world, and to reconcile us to God. Again, that is a direct benefit to us, who believe. That makes it a sacrificial work, or a substitutionary work. In other words, Jesus made the sacrifice for us, he became a substitute and stood in our place, taking the punishment on our behalf so that we are no longer required to suffer it.
At this point, I want to make a strong statement. I’ll tone it down from its original strength to make it a little more palatable for you… If Jesus suffered in our place to pay for our healing and salvation, wouldn’t it be silly to think that we must do something to earn it from God? Of course, it would. That applies to both healing and salvation. Jesus took those stripes on his back for our healing! I do not wish
for that sacrifice to be in vain, thinking that God is using sickness as a tool for teaching me a lesson, or
thinking that I must do something to add to his sacrifice. My responsibility is simply to receive healing and receive salvation by faith.
Here is where it’s important to not get confused. Not everything that Jesus did was substitutionary or sacrificial. We are not relieved of all responsibility. This is actually something that God has been
focusing on in several of our recent messages at church. Some things that Jesus did were examples to us of what and how we should do them.
Let’s look at a couple of those, one fairly simple and another a bit more complex. As we know, Jesus prayed. He prayed on a regular basis. You could say that he prayed a lot. He even taught on the subject of prayer. So, even though the argument could be made that the prayers of Jesus had a direct benefit to us, that alone doesn’t make it a sacrificial work. Part of the reason for that is that Jesus taught his disciples to pray. Nowhere do we see in the Bible that he taught them to be beaten or crucified. But, he did teach them and encourage them to pray. Most, if not all of what Jesus commanded his disciples to do, he also modeled in front of them. Then in Matthew chapter 28, he instructed them to ‘go and make disciples of all nations, teaching them to [do] all the things that I have commanded you to do.’ Because of that, when Jesus prayed, it became an example for us to follow.
A more complex action that Jesus did, and since we’ve already talked about healing, was to lay hands on the sick and heal them. This he did as an example of how we should also do it. It’s not a sacrificial work because he sent his disciples out, instructing them to do it. In Matthew chapter 10:7-8, he tells them to “heal the sick, cleanse the lepers, raise the dead and cast out devils. Freely you have received, freely give.”
In short, anything Jesus instructed his disciples to do, he also modeled for them as an example. Those are all things that God still expects us to do today. I sense in my spirit that there is an awakening coming to the Church. Revival is on the horizon, but it’s going to come on the heels of those who are moving in greater obedience to God and His Word. The more we engage in doing what Jesus commanded, the more impact the Gospel message will have on the culture around us. At Grace Fellowship of Beattyville,
we talk about things like that.
