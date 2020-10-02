The U.S. Constitution gives the President absolute power to make nominations to the Supreme Court, and the sole power of advice and consent belongs to the Senate. Simple and very straight forward, but amazingly very little else, void of procedural and time guidelines or explicit job qualifications. There are no requirements of age, experience, education, citizenship or even a law degree, believe it or not, for a Supreme Court Justice!
Historically, the Senate Judiciary Committee rules allowed unlimited debate time (known as the filibuster) and it required a 2/3rd majority to end the debate, and advance the nominee to a full Senate vote. In April of 2017 the Republicans changed that rule, lowering the required votes to 3/5ths, also known as the Nuclear Option, giving more control to the majority party. Since 1789 there have been 163 nominations to the Supreme Court and not surprisingly President George Washington leads the list with 14 nominations and 12 confirmations.
On February 13, 2016, Supreme Court Judge Antonin Scalia passed away, leaving a vacancy on the court, 9 months before the next Presidential election. One month later on March 16, President Obama nominated Federal Appellate Judge, Merrick Garland, to fill that vacancy with 8 months before the next Presidential election. But in an unprecedented decision the Senate, the Republican Majority, under the leadership of Mitch McConnell, refused to hold a hearing or vote, insisting that the next President should be the one to fill that vacancy. The following is a list of what Republicans were saying then in 2016 versus what they are saying now in 2020.
THEN: NO! Mitch (Moscow) McConnell, “One of my proudest moments was when I told Obama, you will not fill this Supreme Court vacancy. In an election year, it’s about a principle not a person and the American people should have a voice in the process, therefore this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new President”.
NOW: Yes! Four hours after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mitch McConnell announced that Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the Senate floor, stating there is more than sufficient time to process a nomination before the election.
THEN: No! Charles (asleep at the switch) Grassley, Republican Senate Judiciary Chair, “The Senate will withhold support for the nomination during a Presidential election year”.
NOW: Yes! “The American people should not be denied, President Trump’s nominee should move forward”.
THEN: No! Richard (pork barrel king) Shelby, “this critical decision should be made after the election so the American people have a voice”.
NOW: Yes! “We control the Senate so why not”!
THEN: No! Tom (is I dumb or does I just look dumb) Cotton, “why would we squelch the voice of the American populace, the next President should decide”.
NOW: Yes! “We in the Senate will move forth without delay”!
THEN: No! Little Marco Rubio, “and I would say this even if Obama was a republican President”.
NOW: Yes! “I think the Senate must take up and confirm Trump”s nominee”.
THEN: No! Rob (neutered bulldog) Portman, “during a very partisan Presidential election year, for the sake of the country, the vacancy must be filled after the election”.
NOW: Yes! “I intend to fulfill my role as a U.S. Senator, the vacancy must be filled”!
THEN: No! Roy (let me be) Blunt, “the Senate should not confirm until we have a new President”.
NOW: Yes! “No mater the condition of the country, Trump’s nominee should move forward”!
THEN: No! Lindsey (tempest in a teapot) Graham, “I strongly support giving the American people a voice in choosing the next Supreme Court nominee by electing a new President”.
NOW: Yes! “I will support Donald Trump in any effort to move forward regarding the Supreme Court vacancy”.We are now five weeks away from the next Presidential election and it’s abundantly clear the flip- flopping, hypocritical Republican leadership are no longer interested in hearing the voice of the American people, as their quest for complete Dictatorial power continues unabated. Please stay safe my friends.
