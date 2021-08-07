Folks, we have a couple of new contenders for the “Most Dumb-ass Comment” of the year award! First up, we have the always good for a laugh, that Tool for Trump, Republican Senator from Wisconsin, and partisan hack, Mr. Ron Johnson. I’ll admit with this idiot it’s difficult to pick just one, but his latest comment, that he “Would support a vaccine mandate, but only for an incredibly deadly disease, but not covid-19” really caught my attention. So please tell us Senator, what’s the breaking point, what’s the magic number, just how many more have to die before you start taking it seriously? Thus far the United States still leads the world in the number of Covid deaths at more than 613,000, which sounds incredibly deadly to me.
Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn was stopped from boarding a plane after a handgun was found in his carry-on by airport security. Apparently, he forgot that those pesky little TSA regulations also apply to moronic Congressmen. But hey, don’t worry about it, this could happen to anybody, right? You’re in a hurry, you don’t wanna miss your flight, so you start throwing items into your carry-on bag! Cellphone, passport, medical marijuana card, your Glock 9mm handgun with fully loaded magazine clip...check.
A spokesman for the Congressman said that he had “erroneously” packed the gun, a simple mistake that won’t happen again. Well I should certainly hope not, because a very wise man once said “Fool me once, shame on, shame on you, fool me, can’t get fooled again”.
Who knows, these guys may wind up in the “Dumb-ass Comment Hall of Fame” along side other esteemed members. Like, Todd Akin, a six term Republican Congressman from Missouri, who said that, “In a legitimate rape the female body has ways to shut that whole thing down to avoid pregnancy”. For those of you that still believe in science, according to the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology, this is a patently false statement. Oh, and let’s not forget Senator Lamar Alexander, who once said “I think video games is a bigger problem than guns, because video games affect people”. The National Rifle Association say they proudly stand behind this statement the Toy Association Incorporated not so much.
You’ve got to ask, why we keep electing such clowns, is this really the best and brightest we have to offer America?
The list goes on and on, remember when former Vice-President Dan Quayle said, “One word sums up the responsibility of Vice-President, and that one word is “To be prepared”. Who can forget Karen Handel, who in a debate said that she “Did not believe in a livable wage” she went on to win a Republican seat in Congress. Then there’s Rudy Giuliani who holds an honorary position in the hall for saying among other things, “We had no domestic attacks under Bush”!!! Does 9/11 ring any bells, Rudy?
Just to show this is not just about calling out Republican blunders, it was former Democratic Vice-President Al Gore who said, “That a Zebra does not change its spots”. While testifying under oath Bill Clinton(slick-Willie-Clinton) famously said “It depends upon what the meaning of (it) is”. No doubt about it, that one “is” a classic!
In fairness to all the other candidates former President and game show host Donald Trump is not eligible for this competition, because when it comes to making outlandish statements Trump is in a category all by himself...please stay safe my friends.
