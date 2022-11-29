Oops, he did it again, Donald Trump has thrown his MAGA cap back into
the ring. Beneath the gilded, ornate chandeliers of the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, Trump
announces: “I will make America great and glorious again.” Maybe it’s just me, but without the escalator, it all seems a bit anticlimactic. Besides, is Trump running for
President or just running from the law?
In other news, after regaining control of the House, Republicans gave their first press conference. Salivating like a hungry bulldog over a plate of pork chops, Jim Jordan declared: “The message from the American people was loud and clear and we are ready to get down to business.”
I wonder what will be at the very top of that to-do list? Maybe a strategy to slow down runaway inflation, secure the border, or perhaps do something about those high gas prices at the pump? Don’t be silly, that was just campaign rhetoric.
What Americans really want is a Republican led investigation of Hunter Biden.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man recently plopped down a cool $44 billion
for Twitter, a social network service. When it comes to high finance, I am a complete
novice, but that seems like a lot to pay for a glorified gossip website.
The Hee Haw Honeys liked to sing, “no we’re not ones to go ‘round spreadin’ rumors”, but did you know that more than 200 million people access Twitter everyday. But even that impressive number pales in comparison to the 1.98 billion on Facebook!
Newspaper columnist Irv Kupcinet once said: “An optimist is a person who
starts a new diet on Thanksgiving Day.”
Please stay safe my friends!
