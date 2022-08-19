Not since Bugs Bunny threw down the gauntlet and declared war against Elmer Fudd has a
more asinine clarion call of violence ever been uttered. Until now, as we witness the ensuing
panic mode of the GOP as they stick their head in the sand, run for the hills, or in a desperate act of defiance against reality, circle the wagons under dark threatening skies, singing “the sun will come out tomorrow.”
What could possibly cause such an uproar among the Republican ranks? Has Putin’s Russian Army invaded the state of Alaska and advancing down to the lower 48? Maybe Kim Jong-un is threatening the world with nuclear annihilation? Or could it be that China has cut off all lines of credit and are demanding that the U.S.A. make full payments on all outstanding loans? No, in fact it’s something much more sinister and alarming. The F.B.I. had the unmitigated gall to lawfully execute a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago luxury resort in Palm Beach, Florida!
Suddenly, Republicans are willing to rip the Constitution to shreds and throw our Democracy under the bus, rather than acknowledge even for one minute that Donald Trump is not above the law. Instead they’re calling for the disintegration of the FBI, the dismantling of the CIA and the suspension of Habeas Corpus and arresting anyone involved in the persecution of Trump. So
much for all that empty talk about believing in law and order. Now, with shouts of a civil war and calling for the Trump Army to lock & load, because this is the hill they’re willing to die on.
Really guys, all this for Donald Trump, a narcissistic elitist prick, a wanna-be little dictator who openly mocks democratic norms, void of moralistic values and a vulgar stain on our founding principles of equal justice for all.
I’ve heard about taking one for the team but this is ridiculous. Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan is moping around and whimpering just like a recently neutered bulldog. He calls the raid on Mar-a-Lago the most frightening thing he’s ever seen in our country. Hey Jim, do you even remember the unlawful, treasonous deadly attack on the United States Capitol? He also said “Why not talk to President Trump and have him give the FBI the information they’re after?” Well Jimmy, they did ask and he refused to cooperate, they issued a subpoena which he ignored. By the way, it’s “former” President Trump, which means that he is really nothing more than a disgruntled government employee that was fired from his job.
But like a temper-tantrum-throwing-toddler being weaned from a pacifier, Trump keeps
bawling that the Democrats are picking on him, besides he’s been fully cooperating with the
FBI. What a joke, the last time Donald Trump fully cooperated with anybody was when adult actress Stormy Daniels told him to drop his pants...please stay safe my friends.
