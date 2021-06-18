In the pillow talk department: Donald Trump and Mike Lindell are back on the airwaves spreading the news that by August, there’s gonna be a new resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Joe Biden will be unceremoniously kicked to the curb, and just like a bad penny, Trump will be back in the White House as President of the United States. Maybe we can get Congress to appropriate enough funding to cover the cost of an all expense paid, extended stay trip to the Funny Farm, for these two megalomaniacs.
Speaking of appropriations: Kentucky Republican Congressman Hal Rogers is requesting an earmark of $1.25 million for a Flood Wall Study to be done by the Army Corps of Engineers. If a Congressman elected for 21 consecutive terms can’t raise that paltry sum of money, which is the equivalent of repaving one mile of blacktop road, then it’s time for new representation. Maybe someone should remind Mr. Rogers, that in 2011 the Republican controlled Congress placed a ban on all earmarks, calling it wasteful, pork barrel spending. Not surprisingly these hypocritical fiscal conservatives are now singing, “Roll out the Barrel”!
Call to Arms Department: Lara Trump, wife of #2 son Eric, and daughter-in-law to Donald Trump put forth her own immigration policy stating that Americans living on the southern border should arm up, get guns and start taking matters into their own hands. Would a permit be necessary for this premeditated vigilante justice or would it be more like gunning down feral hogs with no license required. When little Lara recently announced her potential run for a soon to be vacant North Carolina Senate seat, even Donald Trump heard alarm bells going off as he quickly endorsed her opponent Ted Budd.
Lying about Lying Department: Fox News employee Kayleigh McEnany, somehow with a straight face says she never lied during her tenure as Donald Trump’s Press Secretary! All this time I thought that Kellyanne Conway was the Queen of Obfuscation. This lady was lying right out of the gate: Lie #1 “I will never lie to you, you have my word on that”, #2 “Covid-19 affects virtually nobody” #3 “Donald Trump is the most informed person on planet Earth”. This list could go on for days, even Burger King was impressed with the number of Whoppers told by McEnany.
One last thing: The United States sends out more than $47 billion in foreign aid every year, Israel- $3.8 billion, Jordan- $1.67 billion, Egypt- $1.23, Iraq $$1.18 billion, for National Security reasons this money may be well spent. But then, sending desperately needed funds to small river towns across Kentucky to construct flood walls, levees, and expand wetlands should be a drop in the bucket...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.