Why do we lie, what compels us to be dishonest, less than truthful? We’ve all heard the old saying that some people lie even when the truth is handier, but again why? Maybe we lie to save face, to impress others when we exaggerate our achievements. Maybe we lie to hide our emotions, or our mistakes, sometimes we even lie to ourselves but more often than not, it’s to avoid punishment.
There are endless jokes about lying lawyers, politicians and everyone’s favorite whipping boy, used car salesmen. But we all have within us the capacity to lie, exaggerate or at the very least stretch the truth, especially when trying to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.
Then we have those individuals that are pathological liars, where lying has become a habit, a destructive compulsion, imbedded in their psyche. By any textbook or moral definition, former President Donald Trump is such a person, intentionally willing to disparage and deceive. From the trivial, to the cruel, to the most malicious, Donald Trump has a well earned, lifetime reputation for lying.
On nationwide television Donald Trump openly mocked Senator John McCain, and declared he was not a war hero and instead called him a loser. During five years of being a prisoner of war, Senator John McCain was beaten, tortured and left with physical disabilities, earning him both the Silver and Bronze Stars along with two Purple Hearts. But to the cowardly twisted mind of Donald Trump, the distinguished career of John McCain as a soldier and a United State Senator was nothing more than fodder for his childish jokes and insults.
Then Trump had the gall, to place a phone call requesting to talk to Meghan McCain, the daughter of Sen. McCain. At first Meghan was unsure what to do, and she told her father that she didn’t want to return the call. Sen. McCain said, you have to call him, he’s the President of the United States and you respect the office. That’s the character of John McCain. Trump denied everything, telling her, that he would never say such terrible things about her father, that it was all made up lies and fake news. Having made those derogatory comments about McCain on multiple occasions and different network television stations, Trump’s non-apology was so blatantly false that it defied reality and common sense.
Less than a week ago, just like some spoiled rotten, mean ‘widdle’ boy, Trump was back in the news calling Meghan McCain a bully and basically a low-life. Now that is the true character of Donald J. Trump. Please stay safe my friends.
