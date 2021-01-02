In the Bible we are told, to everything there is a season, a time to weep, a time to mourn, even a time to refrain from embracing. Surely we are living in that time, this has been our season of sorrow, that has not only cast a shadow on the United States but the whole world.
Our daily lives have been forced to change in profound ways, from dropping our children off at school, going to the grocery store, attending church and even how we mourn the loss of loved ones. Let’s be grateful for every day, know that we need each other, appreciate our differences, never take our families and friends for granted and be grateful for what we have.
This pandemic has shown us just how fragile life can be, but also even in the face of great adversity we are stronger than we know and capable of doing much more than we thought. We hear so much about all that divides us, but through each simple act of kindness we realize that we’ve not lost our humanity.
In the Bible we are told, to everything there is a season, a time to laugh, a time to love and even a time to embrace and a time for every purpose under Heaven. I consider it a privilege to be able to share my thoughts and express my opinions with you in the Beattyville Enterprise each week.
Please stay safe my friends...I wish you a very HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!
