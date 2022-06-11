I find it increasingly difficult to understand why the official timeline of the Uvalde Police Department’s response to the unfolding massacre at Robb Elementary School has become so distorted. We are being led, or should I say misled to believe that one of the many reasons why so much precious time was wasted, was because Police were waiting for the school’s janitor to show up with a key! It’s interesting that lack of key has never impeded the quick execution of a no-knock search warrant. Just ask the family of Breonna Taylor, on March 13th at 12:40 a.m. Police arrive at the scene, at 12:41 a.m. Police gain access with use of a battering ram, at 12:42 shots are being fired, at 12:48 a.m. Breonna Taylor is pronounced dead. The total elapsed time 8 minutes.
According to a Texas Department of Public health official, Police Chief Pete Arredondo, was in charge of overseeing law enforcement response. Not only did he arrive at the scene without a radio, but the 911 calls from the children still inside the classroom were not being immediately relayed to the Chief. One must ask with such a breakdown in communication how did Chief Arredondo determine they were now dealing with a “barricaded subject” instead of an active shooter situation? Sadly, the decisions made that day by Chief Arredondo led to an even greater loss of innocent lives.
The reasons for not addressing stricter assault style gun regulations seem to be getting more and more bizarre. Republican Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky has suggested that, “A law reducing gun crime would be a waste of time. Because all gun crimes are committed by criminals”. Could that not be said with just about every law that carries any type of criminal penalties? Following that line of logic, why have laws against arson, if they never stop an arsonist? Congressman Ken Buck, a Republican from Colorado, says that proposals to regulate AR style rifles is small minded, because the AR-15 is the gun of choice for ranchers killing raccoons before they get to our chickens. Wouldn’t using a Winchester-73 work just as well, it was the rifle that won the west after all. How about a good “Old Yeller” dog to guard the hen house.
Congressman Blake Masters, a Republican, is running for a U.S. Senate in Arizona, and remarkably he agrees that we do have a gun violence problem in this country. But according to Mr. Masters, it’s black people that are causing the problem, and Democrats refuse to do anything about it. Of course, it should go without saying that he has Donald Trump’s seal of approval, but I’ll say it anyway. There are those that believe mass shootings are just something we have to learn to live with as a free society. But if the only solution is acceptance as we barricade our homes, churches, hospitals and schools, then how free are we...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.