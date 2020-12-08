Donald Trump has spent a lifetime of never having to pay for the consequences of his actions, never accepting responsibility or being held accountable for his own mistakes. So is it any wonder that like a tantrum-throwing child determined to have his way, Trump demands for the vote count to stop and declares himself President for a 2nd term. When that didn’t work, he tried to strong arm state election officials to invalidate thousands of legitimate mail-in ballots, and force members of the Electoral College to not certify the election results. All in a bizarre attempt to overthrow an American Presidential election and disrupt the orderly transition of power.
Like a demented Third World Dictator, Trump has demanded that Attorney General Bill Barr, prosecute his political rival Joe Biden for attempting an “illegal coup” against his administration. And in what can only be called an act of desperation, Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudy (I’ve sprung a leak) Giuliani, in charge of his legal team. Already a barrage of lawsuits have been filed and thrown out of court for a lack of evidence and inadmissible hearsay. Standing in the parking lot of a landscaping company, Rudy claimed the Democrats stole the election, there was massive widespread voter fraud, a Nationwide rigged election, and poll workers had been employed by the Mob to throw out votes for Trump.
But standing before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann, Rudy said, “we’re not alleging voter fraud just the appearance of fraud”, he then demanded that 7 million votes be invalidated. Rudy said “as far as we know those ballots could be from Mickey Mouse”, a claim so absurd that even Goofy would object. Judge Brann, (who has been rated Unanimously Qualified by the American Bar Association) dismissed the case with prejudice, (meaning it cannot be appealed) then made the following statement: “In the United States of America this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a singe vote, let alone all the voters of the sixth-most populated states. Our people, our laws demand more”.
On the Trump & Rudy Show, they can lie to you about anything and everything, stolen elections, massive fraud and scores of dead people voting, but in a court of law, you must provide proof or your case has no merit. There are certain restrictions that apply to lawyers, like professional ethics, the rules of civil procedure and the rules of evidence. By violating the rules that forbid frivolous litigation, misrepresentation and deceit, Mr. Giuliani may be facing disbarment or at the very least sanctions from the State Bar Association and the courts.
Donald Trump’s refusal to admit defeat and concede the election, doesn’t amount to a hill of beans, because at 12:01 pm on January 20th, Joe Biden will be sworn in as the next President of the United States. Trump’s immunity from prosecution will then disappear faster than his Happy Meal at lunch time. Even a Presidential pardon will not be enough to protect you from charges being filed from state or local jurisdictions. Go ahead, Donny boy, stomp your feet, shake your fist, rant and rave about being used, abused, cheated and mistreated, you may not go quietly, but you will go, and that’s something to really tweet about...Please stay safe my friends.
