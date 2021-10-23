United? That’s a bit of a misnomer, a misrepresentation of what we’ve become, but then again, have we ever really been united as a country. In the past decade alone more than 20 states have filed petitions to secede from the Union. Sadly, Kentucky was among that number, and in a recent poll 61% of Republicans in the southern states have supported secession. It should probably come as no surprise that percentage reached a fever pitch in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected as our Nation’s first black President.
From the very beginning of our founding we believed in theory at least, of the principles of Democracy. We proclaimed a vision of high aspirations and even noble ideals, one need look no further than the Preamble of the Constitution...”We the people”. Those three simple words are the very foundation of American Democracy. We are told that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights, life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. But at the time when those words were written, “We the people” only meant rich, white, property owners over the age of 21.
Even before the ink was dry, the bells of division were ringing.
By excluding people of color, women and poor whites bound by indentured servitude, and the continuance of slavery, the hierarchy of the wealthy ignored the wisdom of their own words. In 1870 the Constitution was amended with the passing of the 15th Amendment giving African American men the right to vote. But there’s a huge difference in having a right and the ability to exercise that right as we entered into the era of Jim Crow. Implementing costly poll taxes and literacy tests, not only hindered black men from voting, but also the poor, uneducated population of white men.
Even today, 156 years after the Civil War, there are those that talk about equality, justice for all, and their belief in Democracy, yet all the while embracing the vestiges of racism. At a Trump rally there were chants of sending “Blacks back to Africa”, recently a Texas school official recommended teaching a curriculum with an opposing view of the Holocaust. On January 6th, 2021, we saw that not only is hate alive and well, but is being openly cultivated as armed insurrectionists stormed our Nation’s Capitol in a deadly attack to overturn the votes of a free and fair election. With the illegal act of reinstating Donald Trump as President, in an election where he not only lost the popular vote but the Electoral College vote as well.
It’s been said that America has the best Healthcare System money can buy, yet there’s more than 31 million American citizens that remain uninsured, everybody else (that’s you & me) lucky enough to have health coverage at all, find out very quickly it’s controlled by Giant Insurance & Pharmaceutical Corporations along with our HMOs.
The long term effects of the of the ever- growing income inequality, where the richest 0.1% take in 196 times more than the bottom 90%. In the middle of a deadly pandemic and lockdowns, the U.S. has endured 724 thousand deaths, seen an historic increase in job loss, homelessness, depleted food banks, and critically ill patients being turned away by hospitals that are overwhelmed and filled beyond capacity. But somehow, America’s billionaires have raked in a staggering $1.8 trillion in new revenue!
There have been moments in our history where we stood united as a country, the attack on Pearl Harbor, mourned the assassination of John F. Kennedy, together we celebrated the Moon Landing of Apollo 11, wept for the crew members of the space shuttle Challenger and together we prayed for our country after the tragedy of 9/11. Today we are a divided Nation, separate and unequal, for America to remain a beacon of hope, the land of the free and the home of the brave, we must be ever vigilant to both foreign and domestic threats if our Democracy is to endure another generation.
Godspeed to General Colin Powell, our Nation’s first black Secretary of State...Please stay safe my friends.
