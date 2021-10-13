Although he’s never really been away, twice-impeached, former President and game show host, Donald Trump is back on the road. Iowa is Trump country, where he enjoys a 91% Republican approval rating and at the Des Moines Fairgrounds, Trump is in his element. Basking in the glory and soaking up the adulation, like a bloated tick on a hound’s ass, Trump is happy and content.
As boisterous and arrogant as ever, Trump brags that if George Washington were somehow able to return from the dead and chose Abraham Lincoln as a running mate, he would still win in a Presidential race. Here’s a news flash for you Spanky, you couldn’t beat, Joe Biden & Kamala Harris, let alone the two greatest and most popular men in our Nation’s history. Trump also claims that the big difference between him and Hillary Clinton is that she conceded and he didn’t. In other words, Mrs.Clinton was the adult who honored the peaceful transition of power, a hallmark of our Democracy. Trump on the other hand after losing not only the popular but also the electoral votes to Joe Biden, could not man up and admit to the shame of being defeated
. Instead, being a childish, spoiled, temper tantrum throwing brat, he retreated to his own little delusional fantasy world and declared victory.
To the tiny reptilian brain of Donald Trump, until he concedes, it means that Joe Biden can never officially be considered the real President. Well, here’s another little news flash for you Spanky, concession is a mere formality, a long standing custom, a courtesy call, but in fact there is no legal or Constitutional requirement to concede. Even after your terror campaign of lies and fear, the intimidation of poll workers, the ongoing threat to election officials, the failed coup attempt to overturn the election, and the betrayal of Democracy by leading the deadly assault on our Nation’s Capitol, has forever branded you a loser and a traitor. To put it another way pumpkin, you’re FIRED...please stay safe my friends.
