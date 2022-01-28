During the 2016 Presidential Campaign guess who said: “The mob takes the fifth, if you’re innocent why take the fifth”. If you guessed that old con-man Donald Trump, then give yourself a pat on the back. Now, I’m not sure which local chapter of the “Cosa Nostra” that Trump’s #2 son Eric is a member of, but during a six hour deposition given by Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, he pleaded the Fifth, 500 times.
Are you wondering who else in Trump’s orbit have been advised that taking the fifth, may be in their best interest?
Well, there’s Roger Stone who was Trump’s political adviser, said he pleaded the fifth to every question he was asked. He was found guilty on 7 Felony counts, including false statements, obstruction and witness tampering and was sentenced to 40 months in prison. But don’t worry, before anyone could say, bend over and grab your ankles, President Trump gave him a get-out of jail free card and a full pardon.
Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty “TWICE” to lying to the FBI. Now for regular folks like you and me, that could mean a possible 10 year sentence in a Federal Prison. But once again Trump gave his fellow comrade, the treasonous little general, a full pardon.
Then we have Trump’s campaign manager Paul Manafort, who was convicted of 18 counts of tax fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy against the United States, yet for some reason he was granted a full pardon. Elliott Broidy, deputy finance chairman of Republican National Committee, plead guilty to violating foreign lobby laws, once again a full pardon. White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, Paul Erickson, who was part of the Kremlin connection for the Trump Campaign, and Jeffery Conway, guilty of Conspiracy Against the United States, all received a full pardon from President Donald Trump. Even Rap Stars Lil Wayne, Harry-O and Kodak Black were given pardons by Trump.
And yet, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s most loyal disciple and zealous defender, known for his insane rants and unhinged antics never got a pardon. From America’s Mayor to America’s Most wanted, Rudy’s fall from grace is a sad chapter in what can only be called an American Tragedy. Not only has Rudy been thrown under the bus, he’s also lost his license to practice law, and is looking at indictments for obstruction of justice, breaking campaign finance laws, Federal tax evasion and money laundering, wire fraud and making false statements. Not even a gold shovel for all of his misplaced efforts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden on behalf of Donald Trump. For his own personal unswerving loyalty to Trump, poor Rudy is now an outcast and joke fodder, left with a mountain of of unreimbursed expenses and legal bills.
Just as taking the Fifth does not imply guilt, a Presidential pardon does not imply innocence... Please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.