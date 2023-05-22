On the remote possibility that I have yet to make myself abundantly clear, in my personal opinion Donald J. Trump has made a mockery of American Democracy, he betrayed his oath of
office, desecrated our Constitution and remains a clear and present threat to National Security. I
derive no satisfaction or pleasure from this statement, only disappointment and sadness.
Far too long we have allowed ourselves to be blinded by the illusion of invincibility, but Democracy can never be taken for granted and we must remain forever vigilant.
Yet at this very moment, Donald Trump is leading by an almost insurmountable margin to be the next Republican nominee for President. A jury recently found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll. Afterwards in a shameful display of adulation he was greeted like a conquering hero on a CNN Town Hall and joked about the verdict and the victim to a round of applause from the audience. Although scientists are working diligently, they have yet to find a cure for Trumpitis. I wonder if they’ve tried injecting bleach?
At last count, only 3 Republicans have have declared their candidacy for the upcoming Presidential race, Nikki Haley, Asa Hutchinson and Vivek Ramaswamy. Former V.P. Mike Pence
promises a big announcement at the end of June, but other than his immediate family is there anyone else that would cast their vote for Pence. Surely, he can’t believe that the Republican base would support a Trump traitor. If constipation had a face, it would be Mike Pence.
Quite a few people are getting excited about the chances of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, claiming that he’s like a shiny new Trump with brains. If DeSantis can’t defeat Mickey Mouse, how will he ever be able to stand up to Donald Trump. Some Republicans are saying that Senator Tim Scott would make a great candidate, number one: he’s a conservative, number two: he’s black and number three: he’s from South Carolina. The reasons why he will never be the Republican nominee is, number one: he’s a conservative, number two: he’s black and number three: he’s from South Carolina.
Besides, has there ever been a President from South Carolina? Well believe it or not, the jury is still out on that question because both North and South Carolina claim to be the birth state of our 7th President Andrew Jackson...please stay safe my friends. Trumpitis
