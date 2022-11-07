When did we allow “truth” to become so disposable in the United States of America?
To be considered quaint, an old-fashioned virtue without relevance when the ends justify the means.
The world watched in disbelief as a deranged Donald Trump spewed forth words of hate, violence and lies of a stolen election, inciting a rage filled, armed and dangerous
mob to attack and desecrate our Nation’s Capitol.
In a recent survey, less than 14% of Republicans believe Trump bears any responsibility for the January 6th riots, and an astonishing 43% say he’s not to blame at all! The survey went on to reveal that 66% of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was stolen. The latest
poll numbers show that a majority of Republicans, 54% say they would vote for Donald Trump as the Presidential nominee in 2024.
German philosopher, Arthur Schopenhauer said “All truth passes through three stages.
First, it is ridiculed, second, it is violently opposed and third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”
Sadly, the road to acceptance of truth, justice and the American way has become a perilous journey too many refuse to travel.....please stay safe my friends.
