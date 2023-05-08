Once upon a time, Tucker Carlson was the goose that laid the golden egg at Fox News, he was the toast of the town in conservative Republican circles and best of all, he basked in the warm orange glow of Donald Trump’s approval. But through his own sense of entitlement,
arrogance and inflated ego, he somehow confused being the engineer of the locomotive with owning the whole damn railroad. Suddenly, Tucker’s natural born ability to lie turned into a financial liability for Rupert Murdoch and faster than you can say “Don’t forget to flush” Tucker
Carlson was unceremoniously dumped. Proving once again the old adage, never bite the hand that feeds you.
Republicans were shocked, dismayed and stunned in disbelief that Tucker Carlson could be so easily let go without a reason by Fox News. Personally, I’d say there’s about 787 million very
good reasons why, but that’s just me. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that “Firing Tucker Carlson means the end of the First Amendment” and yet without any Government reprisal, she was free to state her unmuzzled opinion. Everyone’s favorite little Grandma, Lauren Boebert said that “Wherever Tucker Carlson goes, America will follow.” Well, at the moment he’s standing in the unemployment line, does anyone out there care to join him?
Republican J.D. Vance said “Tucker is a giant”, sadly a giant ‘what’ he didn’t specify, but I’m sure he meant “Tucker Is A Giant Horse’s Ass”, there I fixed it for you Senator. According to convicted criminal Roger Stone (who was issued a full pardon by you know who) Fox News has
just killed a cash cow. Of course no one could express their remorse more elegantly and with more Lincolnesque compassion than the treasonous, twice impeached ex-President Donald J. Trump. Who once said “I know words, I have the best words” simply stated “Wow, that’s something, that’s a big one!”
I think Mr. Rupert Murdoch could have saved himself a whole lot of money and headaches if he had just called Tucker’s program, The Good-Time Comedy Hour..Stay tuned my friends.
