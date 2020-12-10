The following is not so much a political prediction of days unseen, but more of a fictional narrative, political satire, a fantastical journey of what may or may never be...Dateline: 12:02 pm, January 20th, Former President Donald J. Trump and his sidekick Rudy Guiliani, have barracaded themselves inside the Oval Office and refuse to leave. Surrounded by law enforcement, television cameras, local Media and International News Outlets along with thousands of curious onlookers, all anxiously waiting for the inevitable outcome.
Yet somehow above the din of sirens, car horns, street vendors and the cheering and jeering of the crowd, one voice can be heard loud and clear, coming from inside the White House. Much like Al Pacino in Dog Day Afternoon, Donald Trump keeps shouting, “Rigged Election, Rigged Election”, and Rudy can be seen frantically waving through the window like a mad man with Stockholm syndrome.
After about eight minutes of intense back and forth negotiations, it’s agreed that authorities will send in a cooler full of Diet Coke, 12 Big Macs, 8 large fries and a McFlurry with Oreo cookies. Rudy would like a 6 pc. Chicken McNugget Kid’s Happy Meal, a low-fat chocolate milk and all 10 of the Mickie & Minnie Runaway Railway collection! Moments later, after every morsel has been consumed, Donald Trump steps away for his afternoon constitutional, soon to be followed by multiple flushes, while Rudy occupies his time by assembling his new train set on the Presidential desk. Returning with renewed energy and sense of purpose, Donald releases his all important bigly list of demands. First and foremost: A lifetime appointment as President of the United States.
2: To be acknowledged as the “Smartest Man in the World” by Mensa. 3: A personal apology from that mean old lady Nancy Pelosi for hurting his feelings.
4: A Certified Document that his 2016 Presidential inauguration was attended by the largest crowd in history. 5: Every new $1,000 bill will bear the likeness of his official portrait. 6: Sleepovers at the White House with his good buddies Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. 7: To use one of his lifelines to Phone-A-Friend. 8: A “Get Out Of Jail Free Card”.
Rudy’s list is much shorter and less demanding. 1: A box of number five “Just For Men” hair dye. 2: A case of Beano. 3: An Academy Award as best supporting actor for his performance in the Borat 2 movie, “Very Nice”!!! After almost 45 minutes both parties reach an impasse as all talks breakdown.
The powers that be
decide to call up the 97 year old, Henry Kissinger, a.k.a “The Great Negotiator” to broker an acceptable deal. Less than a week later, President Joe Biden grants Donald Trump a full and unconditional pardon for any crimes that he may have committed against the United States. Rudy Giuliani is committed to an undisclosed mental health facility in upstate New York, to be followed by 6 months house arrest and 5,000 hours of community service, he’s allowed to keep the Micky Mouse Train set.
I know what you’re thinking, this could never happen here, and you’re probably right. But, please remember that on Nov. 6th a mere 3 days after the 2020 Presidential Election, Robert Reich, a political commentator, economic advisor, and former U.S. Secretary of Labor said the following: “Although I hope I’m wrong, we need to brace ourselves if Donald Trump does what I think he will do. Refuse to concede, litigate through the courts to nullify the election, pressure Republican Governors and State Legislators to substitute his own electors to declare Donald Trump the winner and continue to whip up his base supporters”.
Mr. Reich has since been proven right on every count...stay safe my friends.
