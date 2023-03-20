I am your voice, I am your warrior, I am your justice, I am your retribution. Could those be the words of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh, or a mighty conquering Roman Emperor, or perhaps the battle cry of Attila the Hun? No my friends, those are the words of...(drum roll please)...
Donald Trump. That’s right folks, although he has never really been away, the pontificating oracle of buffoonery and former wanna-be dictator of the U.S. is back on the campaign trail.
And all this time I thought that vengeance belonged to the good Lord above.
Let’s continue with our little guessing game of who said it: If you see me as your friend, I’ll be your friend. If you see me as your father, I’ll be your father. If you see me as your savior, I’ll be your savior and if you see me as your God, I’ll be your God. Those are the self-aggrandizing words of the notorious cult leader, Reverend Jim Jones. The parallels of these insane statements should be obvious to anyone!
The similarities between these two demented individuals do not end there. On the subject of women, Trump bragged that he doesn’t even wait, when you’re a star they let you do it, you can do anything you want. The Reverend Jim reveled in his sexual prowess by saying what he did to women was actually for their own benefit. And the male chauvinist pig award goes to...
Donald Trump, never one to shy away from apocalyptic rhetoric, declared: “This is the final battle, I know it, you know it, everybody knows it, we fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.” The Rev. Jim Jones in full command of his oratory skills worked his fanatical congregation to a fever pitch shouting, “I’ve got a hell of a lot of fight, I’ll fight, I’ll fight a war or revolutionary suicide.” I’m not quite sure what to say other than, Hallelujah and pass the ammunition.
Psychologists tell us that almost all cult leaders are male and they share many overlapping and defining characteristics: such as narcissism. They are also very charismatic, boastful and arrogant, the rules don’t apply to them, they are somehow above the law. They believe they’re always being treated unfairly, that in fact they are the real victims. They are never wrong, never accept responsibility for their own actions and never, ever apologize. They demand obedience and belittle, even demonize those that oppose them and become enraged when criticized. Cult leaders can also be very persuasive with the ability to manipulate hearts and minds, leading their loyal followers to commit unethical acts and even crimes...sound like anybody we know?
It’s not an accident that the Rev. Jones had church members sign a confession document only to be used against them later, or that Donald Trump demanded that all those who worked for him and were part of his inner circle, sign a loyalty oath. A pledge of allegiance more binding than even the Constitution of the United States. Donald Trump believes himself to be omnipotent, declaring before the world “I am the chosen
one” a pathetic messianic delusion of self-deception if I’ve ever heard one.
Here’s Donald Trump’s own words on leadership: “I’m a leader, I’m a leader, I’ve always been a leader, I’ve never had any problem leading people. If I say do it, they’re going to do it. That’s
what leadership is all about”...please stay safe my friends.
