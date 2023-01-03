There are numerous agencies that fall under the purview of the Department of Justice, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, along with many others. In fact, the DOJ represents the long arm of the law that even extends beyond our Nation’s Borders.
Yet more and more we see that certain members of the privileged elite and those with political influence, somehow exceed the grasp of this most powerful federal agency.
What other explanation can there be when people like House Minority Leader,
Kevin McCarthy, Republican Representatives Jim Jordan and Andy Biggs openly defy
congressional subpoenas without any repercussions?
How long could you or someone in your family ignore a subpoena, before the courts issued a warrant for your arrest. Like the late comedian George Carlin once said, “It’s a big club and you and me ain’t in it!”
The January 6 Committee has made four criminal referrals against Donald Trump.
Now whether the Department of Justice will act upon this information is anybody’s guess.
But, many within the GOP claim that indicting a former U.S. President will set a terrible, even dangerous precedent. I wonder just what precedent that would be, that no one is above the law? Just how important is equal justice under law to our democracy?
Just take a look at the front of the United States Supreme Court Building and you will
find those words are chiseled in stone.
The Republican Party adopted a cute little performing elephant that would often
be funny, crude and vulgar, but always entertaining. Then they told everyone not to
worry, he’ll grow into the office of President.
Well, grow into it he did! He became a deranged, stampeding, completely out of control pachyderm, dropping bigly piles of poop all over our Constitution while
the Republicans try desperately to clean up the mess. Please stay safe my friends.
