“Anchors Aweigh my Boys Off We Go into the Wild Halls of Montezuma, Over Hill, Over Dale, We Sing on Land and Sea!”
Okay, it may not read perfectly but I’ll bet you recognized some of the song lines. That’s good and maybe you’ll catch my feeble attempt at trying to mention and celebrate every branch of service.
Veterans Day is not just their day to be honored, it’s everyone’s day to remember why we are honoring those who serve and have given a real and sometimes dear effort to preserve our freedom. I know you all may have heard the phrase, “freedom isn’t free’ and there is no truer statement.
Freedom has been won by dedication, desire, loyalty, perseverance and sacrifice. This incredible willingness to endure the horrors of war, the isolation and loss of friends, to be deprived of the comfort of home and family is a unique quality of those who put on a uniform. These sacrifices are done for those loved but also for strangers they will never know.
All around us there are celebrations and gatherings, free meals, haircuts, bed and breakfasts, gym visits and tons of discounts for Veterans. And that is wonderful and well deserved and most definitely well earned.
But as a veteran myself, while all that is great and much appreciated, what veterans really want is not for glory and to be treated like the celebrities they certainly are, but to simply be remembered as a freedom loving Americans who believed in the God given right of living a free and safe life. A defender of Liberty.
It’s not the politicians nor the media who has guaranteed your liberty. It’s the young man or woman who willing put themselves in harm’s way so we all can enjoy the fruits of their sacrifice.
If you love liberty, thank a Vet! God bless America and those who love their country.
