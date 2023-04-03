They say everything is bigger in Texas, I wonder if that includes the Longhorn bullsh*t lies of Donald Trump. Why he didn’t hold his campaign family reunion in the big apple state of New
York is anybody’s guess, but one reason may be is that he’s facing criminal charges there. Or how about the peachy state of Georgia, but then again the possibility of a criminal indictment hangs over his head like the sword of Damocles. Perhaps having a rally at the Mara-a-Lago plantation is out of the question since it’s been so irreversibly tarnished by the so called “Illegal” F.B.I. search warrant.
What’s a disgraced, twice impeached, treasonous, ex-President supposed
to do? But deep in the heart of Texas lies the infamous city of Waco, where the faithful gather to welcome Trump like a returning conquering hero. As the music of the J6 Prison Choir fills the air, without even a hint of irony, Donald Trump ascends to the stage. Delivering an apocalyptic
sermon of America’s very bleak and hopeless future. According to Trump the greatest threat facing our country today...is not Vladimir Putin...is not Kim Jong-un, but none other than the treacherous duo of Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi.
Trump proclaims he must be returned to the White House in 2024, because only he has the power to prevent World War III.
No stump speech would ever be complete without a long list of Trump’s personal grievances, just to name a few: Hillary Clinton, Stormy Daniels, RINOs, fake news media and of course the
evergreen, Witch Hunt! Donald Trump also likes to claim that he is the most persecuted, yet most innocent man in history. Now I don’t want to go all biblical on Trump’s dumb ass, but really? Trump declares “THIS IS THE FINAL BATTLE” and if he is indicted the potential fallout could mean death and destruction, a catastrophe for our country.
Some folks are Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs, some folks are Wacko in Waco, but as far as Donald Trump, perhaps The Judds said it best...”Mama, He’s Crazy”...please stay safe my friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.