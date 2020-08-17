Make no mistake about it, the U.S. Postal Service is under attack! Donald J. Trump, a President that wraps himself in the American flag and then spews out propaganda, lies and conspiracy theories like a state sanctioned Moscow manure spreader, is leading the charge. A shameful, blatant and fully-orchestrated attempt to undermine and dismantle one of our Nation’s most beloved and necessary public service institutions. Like a medieval sorcerer, President Trump has repeatedly cast aspersions on not only the integrity of the Post Office, but also its ability to efficiently deliver mail-in ballots. Now with his hand picked co-conspirator and newly appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, the process of undermining the 2020 Presidential election is underway. When you put a fox in charge of the hen house, don’t be surprised if you start losing chickens and egg production goes down. Sadly, the disembowelment of the Post Office has begun and the Vulture Capitalists are circling.
Forget about public service and the common good, turning the Post Office into a profit driven business entity governed by stock options and shareholders has long been on the Republican Party’s wish list. At this time our Nation is facing the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression and more than 30 million Americans are drawing unemployment. Why would Trump and the Republican leadership want to add to the financial burdens of the country by jeopardizing the livelihood of so many hardworking Postal workers? Two words...Union Labor.
A unionized workforce is the bane of existence for the Republican Party and now with President Trump leading the “Cuckoo Clock Brigade”, he feels the time is now to strike a mortal blow to this historic institution of public service. As if his intentions couldn’t be anymore clear, just days ago Trump called the Post Office a ‘joke’! Really Mr. President? Every year the Post Office successfully delivers more than 140 billion pieces of mail to 160 million different addresses. The U.S.P.S. delivers to all Military bases around the world, providing Military Shipping Kits to families at no charge. The V.A. Mail Order Pharmacy processes 470,000 prescriptions daily and more than 330,000 Veterans receive their prescription medications by mail every work day.
I think it’s amazing that you can mail a letter from Slabtown and the deepest darkest hollers of Eastern Kentucky to the bright lights of the Sunset Strip in Las Vegas for 55 cents! You can correspond with some idiot at the top of Trump Tower or with the Havasupai Indians living at the bottom floor of the Grand Canyon. Talk about brain freeze, you can send a letter from Barrow, Alaska, where temperatures can drop 56 degrees below zero, or how about sending a post-card from Death Valley, California, where temperatures have been known to hit a balmy 128 degrees Fahrenheit. The men and women of the United States Postal Service proudly carry out this Constitutional mandated “Public Service” to the American people and the world. We cannot let politics and the destructive, misguided Dictatorial ambitions of Donald Trump destroy one of the pillars of our Democracy that has been part of our heritage since the very founding of this Nation. The Post Office may not have an official motto, but if it did, it just might be...Delivering the impossible, every day, since 1775. Please stay safe my friends.
