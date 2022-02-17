Well folks, it looks like we can add just plain old common courtesy to the long list of items that are in short supply across America today. Recently, members of Congress were boarding their semi-private subway train to make the short commute to the U.S. Capitol. While doing so, Rep. Joyce Beatty politely asked Rep. Hal Rogers to wear a mask, but this one simple request from a fellow member of Congress was more than our boy Hal could take. Although there’s been 1.25 million reported cases of the Coronavirus in the state of Kentucky along with more than 13,355 deaths, Hal was not about to let some uppity black woman tell him what to do, so he said “Kiss My A**”, and poked her in the back.
Maybe Mr. Rogers had a flashback to those glorious olden times, the Plantation days of sippin’ sweet tea on the veranda, whilst the mouth watering aroma of a just baked Pecan pie wafted out from the kitchen, with the Magnolia blossoms in full bloom. Maybe he drifted away on the singing coming in from the fields, “tis summer and the darkies are gay”...Wake up! Wake up Mr. Rogers!...hello, is there anybody in there? I say, I say, snap out of it...nod if you can hear me son...this boy is about as useless as a bag of wet oatmeal.
The reason why your mother told you to cover your mouth when you coughed was to stop the spread of germs! If you should ever find yourself on a crowded elevator and you suddenly feel the tingling sensation of a sneeze coming on, what do you do.
Cover your nose and say excuse me or just rare back and let it blow like a spewing geyser, the other occupants on the elevator be damned. Remember that one ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, but sadly today it seems that even decent manners and the practice of good hygiene have become politicized.
After being called out for his rude, racist and threatening behavior, Rep. Hal Rogers begrudgingly said “My words were not acceptable”...uhm, you think. Look, at one time or another I’m sure we’ve all said something out of anger or frustration that we later regretted, so if Rep. Joyce Beatty can accept his apology then so can I.
But after serving 21 consecutive terms in Congress, maybe it’s time for Mr. Rogers to think about retiring to his front porch in Somerset. Drink a little tea, eat some pie, stop and smell the roses and yell at the neighborhood kids to stay off his lawn...please stay safe my friends.
