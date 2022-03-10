On August 2, 1990, Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein ordered an unprovoked military invasion of the nation of Kuwait. On August 6, 1990, President George H.W. Bush, never one known for hyperbole, declared “This will not stand, this will not stand, this aggression against Kuwait”. What followed was a bloody and deadly 7-month occupation by Hussein and a puppet regime, until finally the United Nations Coalition Forces, being led by the United States, liberated Kuwait on March 15, 1991.
Thirty-one years later, Vladimir Putin, the brutal dictator of Russia ordered an unprovoked full-scale invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine, to overthrow a democratically elected Government to install his very own puppet regime. Sound familiar?
Sun Tzu, in the Art of War said, “Do not press a foe too hard, do not force him to go out in a blaze of glory, leave him an outlet”. This does not mean that you allow your enemy to escape, free, clear and unscathed, but instead allow him to take that exit, after that... crush him.
Vladimir Putin, made a grave miscalculation, or maybe his ego and unquenchable thirst for “POWER” left him blinded in his pursuit of a Greater Russia. But much like former President Donald Trump, what a narcissistic, egomaniac dreads most, is to be laughed at, belittled in the public eye and called a loser. Like a pressure cooker with a stuck relief valve, Putin’s rage must be set to explode as he watches the whole world acknowledge Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky a Hero. A Jewish warrior, a fighter for Democracy, honored for his bravery as a new symbol of freedom.
Let’s make one thing perfectly clear, the United States is the world’s only global superpower, with enough nuclear warheads to destroy the world as we know it, ten times over. Together the U.S. and Russia possess 93% of all nuclear weapons, but maybe the finality of Mutual Assured Destruction, keeps the prospect of a full scale nuclear war unlikely. On the other hand, Putin has placed his nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, while military experts call this a fear tactic, they don’t call it MAD for nothing folks. Will the United States risk nuclear war to save Ukraine, the answer is no.
Let’s make one more thing perfectly clear, if he ever feels the full weight of America’s military forces, little Vladimir will be Putin in his pants!
I’ll leave you with the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “Remember, that all throughout history, there have been tyrants and murderers and for a time they seemed invincible, but in the end they always fall, always”...please stay safe my friends.
