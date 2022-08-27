For the sake of argument, let’s assume you have the awesome responsibility and honor of representing
the people of the great state of Kentucky. What type of leadership, core values and principles along with a clear committed vision of the future would you provide if suddenly your vote of “Yes” or “No” meant the
difference between receiving Federally funded programs for the citizens of Kentucky or not.
The following are a series of proposals for your consideration. For example, Eastern Kentucky has for decades lagged far behind the rest of the Nation in reliable Internet service. This has certainly placed schools and students at an unfair disadvantage and had a negative effect on small businesses and on
competitive economic growth. Well, here’s your chance to do something about it, a $100 million for
Broadband Internet Service, especially for new and underserved regions of the state. I know how I would vote, but what say you?
A recent state wide evaluation revealed that almost 1,500 miles of Kentucky highways were in need of
long delayed maintenance and more than a 1,000 bridges were found to be structurally deficient. Would an infusion of $4.6 billion of Federal-aid for highways and bridges help put us back on the road to success along with $438 million earmarked for bridge replacement? Yes or No?
The Ford Motor Company is building the all new state-of-the-art battery manufacturing plant for the next generation electric vehicles in Kentucky. This $5.6 billion investment will create more than 5,000 new jobs and sure to be an economic boom for the state. Now might be the right time to accept the Federally funded appropriations of $138 million for public transportation and for a state-wide network of EV charging stations. Are you ready to plug-into the future? We anxiously await your decision!
In the 1930’s, the vocal group “The Sons of the Pioneers” sang a song about a man and his mule
crossing a scorching desert wasteland thirsting for cool, cool water. That demand for safe drinking water is continually increasing and in drought stricken areas of the country causing a severe water shortage.
Maintaining the daily operation of sewage and water treatment facilities can be cost prohibitive and
places a burden on the budgets of cities and small municipalities. That’s why $647 million in Federal
assistance is so crucial to provide access to clean, safe drinking water to all Kentucky citizens and also the removal and replacement of unhealthy lead pipes. Our bucket has a hole in it, do we patch it again, or maybe pretend it doesn’t matter or instead get a new bucket?
As for me, these are all positive, much needed investments that will help insure a brighter future for
Kentucky. Do you agree? It’s time to vote.
Guess who voted “NO” on all the above issues...Republican Senator Rand Paul. So please can
somebody, anybody, tell me again why you think this clown is actually looking out for the best interest of the people of Kentucky. Of course Randy is not alone, because every single one of Kentucky’s Republican Congressmen also repeatedly gave a big “NO” vote.
Congressman Hal Rogers for some bizarre reason believes that accepting Federal funding for new
highways, bridges and railroads will only put Kentucky on the fast track to Socialism. Hey, folks don’t get me wrong, Hal is a good, decent man, but after more than 40 years in office maybe it’s time to send Papaw home. For the past 10 years Congressman Thomas Massie has been a National embarrassment and on his self-appointed mission of keeping Kentucky racing toward the bottom, a very dependable “NO” vote. Let’s face it, only a very special kind of idiot would vote against the “Disaster Relief Appropriations Act” or the “Chips Act” which means research, development and the production of semi-conductors right here in America. But believe me, Thomas Massie found a way to do it because he’s just that kind of an idiot.
But to be honest, Senator Rand Paul is in a class all by himself. Recently the Pact Act passed the Senate with a 86-11 vote, a rare example of Democrats and Republicans actually working together. The V.A. will now provide health-care and benefits to the Veterans who were injured by the toxic chemicals from burn pits in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam while bravely serving our Country. But Kentucky’s very own Senator Rand Paul shamefully voted “NO!!!” But wait, don’t worry, he had a reason, he said, it would be bad for the economy. This November, Randy will be throwing his dunces’s hat back into the ring for reelection.
Kentucky are you honestly willing to send this clown back to Washington to be your Representative for six more years...please stay safe my friends.
