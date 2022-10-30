I’ve been a Christian believer for decades. During that time, there have been seasons when it seemed
like God was nowhere to be found. If you’ve been a follower of Christ for any amount of time, then you
know what I’m talking about. We all face that from time to time.
Some describe it as a season where God is trying to “teach you a lesson,” or that you’re having a “wilderness experience.” That’s a reference to the children of Israel coming out of captivity in Egypt on their way to the Promised Land. They had to travel through the wilderness to get there. But, I don’t think that’s a fair description. After all, in the wilderness they were constantly guided by God--either by a pillar of a cloud by day, or a pillar of fire by night or with instruction directly from Moses who, in the
wilderness, met face to face with God and came down the mountain with his face glowing with the glory of God.
Israel witnessed numerous miracles while in the wilderness: manna from heaven, quail to eat in the
evenings, water from a rock, supernatural healing of snakebites, and bitter water made drinkable, just to name a few. God was constantly showing himself to them, even in the wilderness.
So, why does it seem at times that God is not near? I’m reminded of the “Footprints” poem which tells us that when it appeared that we were walking alone, as evidenced by only one set of footprints in the sand, that is when God, our Heavenly Father, was carrying us. That’s a wonderful revelation that will
appease the emotions of some people, but not everyone. I don’t want to try and make myself think that
God is carrying me through what feels like the most trying and desperate time of my life, even though He truly is. But, if He truly were carrying me, then wouldn’t I feel closer to Him? Wouldn’t I be so close that I could hear His heartbeat? Maybe, maybe not!
There’s a verse in the Bible that says, “for we walk by faith, not by sight.” That means that we should not depend on our natural, physical senses to provide the peace and comfort we need. For all general purposes, that also applies to our feelings and emotions. What I’ve learned over the years is that feelings are fickle. They can change at the drop of a hat and often do. But, God never changes! He is constant! He is ALWAYS faithful, always loving, always merciful, always powerful, and ALWAYS there! And as you’ll see in a moment, I’ve learned that what I feel has so much more to do with where I am than where God is, it’s what I do that makes the difference in this case, not what He does.
I liken this relationship to one of a man married to his wife. I have been married to the same woman for 23+ years. We spend a great amount of time together. I love her and I know that she loves me. As many married couples experience, there are times that we are in the very same room together, yet we are not focused on one another. I may be studying for a Sunday message, and she may be on a phone call or
texting with one of our daughters. But, just because I am not the center of her attention at every single moment of our existence, I don’t default to thinking that she no longer loves me. And I’m definitely not silly enough to think that she’s not there. For one, I can SEE that she’s there.
When it comes to God, we “see” or know by faith that He’s still there! We learn to simply trust in what His Word says, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Part of growing up and maturing in spiritual matters is learning to rest or be confident in what the Word of God reveals without the need for feelings or emotions to confirm it to us. Going back to the marriage example, I don’t constantly need my wife to be touching me in order to know that she’s there and that she loves me. We shouldn’t depend on those feelings when it comes to our relationship with God, either. He’s there, whether you feel Him or not.
One of the attributes of God is that He is omnipresent, always there. It should be easy for all of us to acknowledge that as truth. So what do we do when we don’t “feel” like He’s there? One of my favorite passages of Scripture is found in Revelation chapter 2. There, Jesus is speaking to those who had “left their first love.” There are two very important things that I want you to understand about this passage of Scripture: one is that Jesus is very interested in removing the distance that you feel between you and
Him; and two, He gives some very easy, yet profound advice on how to do it.
In Revelation chapter two, he goes on to say, “do the things you did at first.” In times when I found my wife and me struggling to see eye-to-eye, this verse helped me realize that I had not fallen out of love with her, nor had she stopped loving me. I just wasn’t treating her the same way that I did when we were dating, when we were first married, or when we were excited about being around each other. I had started taking her for granted, and that caused problems. When I decided to change and return to “doing the things that I did at first,” everything changed. When I began again to hug her, tell her that I love her, and share with her how much I appreciate the things that she does, that I am so blessed that God gave her to me to be my wife--then the feelings of distance and disinterest gave way to the return of the emotions of love, respect, and affection. She was there all the time, but I had stopped doing the right things, the necessary things.
Our relationship with God is so much like this. If you’re feeling like you’re in a wilderness experience, then I encourage you to go back to the basics. Share your heart with God. Talk to Him. Tell Him how
much you love Him, how you need Him, and depend on Him. Love on Him in worship, and acknowledge
that He really is truly “there.” Before you know it, you’ll be flooded with the presence of God and your relationship with Him will take off to new levels that you’ve never before experienced. I want that for you, but more importantly, God wants that for you, and with you. You are always welcome at Grace Fellowship in Beattyville, where we believe in intimacy with God, and we talk about things like that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.