Just how deep is Donald Trump’s betrayal to American Democracy, the peaceful transfer of power and the U.S. Constitution? With a noose swinging from a gallows and a violent mob storming the United States Capitol, screaming for Vice President Mike Pence to hang, Donald Trump was watching with bemusement as it all unfolded on live TV. In that heated moment of very real danger, did Donald Trump show any remorse or express any concern about the safety and well-being of a man that had faithfully served at his side for four years? No, instead he said “Maybe our supporters are right, Mike Pence deserves it.”
Why? Because Mike Pence said “No” to Donald Trump. He refused to break the law, he refused to denounce his sworn oath to uphold the Constitution just to appease the psychotic rantings of a rich, spoiled man-child. Vice President Mike Pence had finally had enough of being a lapdog and a yes-man for Donald Trump.
Yet, against the backdrop of such treasonous behavior, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy still cannot bring himself to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions. Instead, he blames everyone else. That’s right folks, the whole country, anybody but Donald, that means you, me and even your dear old Papaw and Grandma. Kevin reminds me of the New Year’s Eve count down, I keep waiting for the balls to drop but they never do. Henceforth, this spineless creature will be referred too as Mr. Jellyfish, with the gonads of a Roman eunuch.
Sorry, but no Mr. Jellyfish! If my neighbor gets it in his head and decides to smash through the doors of a Federal Bank, attacking and beating a guard almost to death, and then with a bag of stolen cash, smiles and waves at the camera, that’s not my fault. My responsibility, society’s responsibility and your responsibility is to make sure that individual is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.
But even though the rioters desecrated the walls of the U.S. Capitol with excrement and urine, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Mr. Jellyfish and members of the Republican Party are still trying desperately to twist the narrative and describe the events of January 6th as little more than legitimate political discourse. A peaceful demonstration, a normal tourist visit, just another day. If that’s all that happened, then why have so many Republicans gone crawling to Donald Trump begging for a Presidential Pardon? How far removed from reality does one have to be to continually ignore all the testimonies, all the video footage, all the arrests the guilty pleas and convictions, instead hiding behind a wall of denial and remain a willing hostage to the Big Lie.
The reptilian brain of Donald Trump is devoid of the logic, moral reasoning and empathy of the pre- frontal cortex and is instead driven by the more tribal emotion of primal fear. It’s self-preservation at all cost, regardless of anyone deemed unworthy that must be thrown under the bus, even if that person is his own daughter. When Ivanka Trump testified under oath, that she agreed with former Attorney General William Barr, her father was wrong and there was no evidence of wide spread voter fraud, Trump angrily responded by saying, she didn’t know what she was talking about.
At one time or another the gigantic-Orwellian-inflated ego of Donald Trump has announced to the whole world that he knows more about drones, nuclear arms, renewables, taxes, Facebook, construction, infrastructure and technology than anybody! When it comes to ISIS, he knows more than the Generals, when it comes to Covid, he knows more than the scientists, and when it comes to the courts, in his own words, “I know more than any human being on Earth”. That’s 7.9 billion people we’re talking about folks, and yet after more than 63 cases, the courts have rejected the Trump argument of a stolen election declaring it without merit. Joe Biden was duly elected and certified as the legitimate President of the Untied States, even without a televised crow eating concession speech, which must really stick in the craw of Donald Trump.
Will our beloved Constitution be rescued by a Nation of Good Samaritans, or forever be left tattered and torn along the highway of history...please stay safe my friends.
